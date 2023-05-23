Virginia Lou Baltes, 89

Virginia Lou Baltes, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022.

Virginia was married to John Henry Baltes on August 8, 1954, in New Hampton. They made their home in Circle Pines, Minnesota, and later Heber City, Utah. They were blessed with four children. They celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Virginia worked at Centennial Senior High School in the library and later Honeywell.

She spent many years enjoying the needlework of counted cross stitch.

Virginia is preceded in death by her loving husband, John; her parents; brother, Rollis Snider; brothers-in-law, Robert Baltes and Bill Kennedy; and sisters-in-law, Lavone Snider, Mary Kay O’Dowd and Rosalie Owens.

Virginia is survived by her children, Julie (Mark) Reese of Park City, Utah, Tim (Petra) Baltes of Germany; Barbara (Frankie) Pinto of Langhorne, Pennslyvania, and Nancy Baltes of Minden, Nevada; along with grandchildren, Kristin (Marty), Jennifer (Adam), Jillian, Robin (Taylor), Julia, Holly, Megan and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Madeline, Olivia, Quinn and Alexander. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Ann Kennedy, Evelyn (Ron) Simon, Patti (Jerry) Rochford, Rose Baltes, and Debbie (Dave) Merrill; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.

The family of Virginia Baltes would like to express our deepest gratitude to all those involved in her assistance during the past years. Your loving care will never be forgotten.

Virginia will be buried in the Boyd Cemetery, also known as Saint John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Fredericksburg, at some time in the future.