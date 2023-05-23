Kipp Elmer Jones, 71

Kipp Elmer Jones — a beloved husband, father and grandfather — passed away peacefully at his home in New Hampton, Iowa, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Interment took place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at New Hampton City Cemetery with Military Honors preformed by New Hampton American Legion Post No. 38 Fae Stine.

A funeral luncheon followed at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton.

Online condolences for the Jones family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Born on Jan. 11, 1952, in New Hampton to John and Irene (Hanson) Jones, Kipp was a friendly and hardworking man who touched the lives of many.

Kipp attended New Hampton High School and was a proud member of the graduating class of 1971.

Following high school, he bravely served his country in the US Army, enlisting in 1972. Kipp drove tanks in the Vietnam War and was awarded National Defense Service Medals for his sharpshooting skills with a Rifle M-16, .45 Cal. Pistol, and a Grenade Bar. His time in the Army showcased his dedication and commitment to protecting the nation he loved.

After his service in the Army, Kipp became a general laborer and a man of many skills. He took great pride in being able to fix anything and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. His work ethic and determination were truly inspiring and served as an example for those around him.

Kipp’s interests included hunting, fishing, and ice fishing, passions he enthusiastically shared with his children, Michelle and Kipp. He taught them the ins and outs of these activities, creating cherished memories and bonding experiences that they will carry with them forever.

Kipp also enjoyed going on drives with his wife, Joanne (Conry) Jones, whom he married on Oct. 2, 1976, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple met through a mutual friend, and their love for each other only grew stronger throughout their years together.

In addition to his love for the outdoors, Kipp was a social man who enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, often over an Old Milwaukee. He was known for his friendly demeanor and ability to make those around him feel welcome and at ease.

One of Kipp’s fondest memories was laying floor with his son and grandson, Jayden “nummy,” as they worked together and playfully bickered, passing down the skills and knowledge he had acquired throughout his life.

Kipp’s legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the lessons he imparted to his loved ones.

Kipp is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joanne of New Hampton; one daughter, Michelle Pleggenkuhle; one son, Kipp (Jamie) Jones of New Hampton; and 13 grandchildren, Misha, Shawna Graham, Mercedes, Alexis, Wyatt Pleggenkuhle, Bailey, Jerzi, Cassidy Jones, Jordan, Jayden, Jaclyn Worple, Kayla, Kenzi Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John “Jack” Jones and Irene “Rene” Hanson; in-laws, Dale and Margaret Conry; three brothers, Milton “Jonesy” Jones, Brian Jones, Don Jones; and one sister, Sandy (Paul) Perkins.