Randle “Randy” Livingston Jr., 58

Randle “Randy” Livingston Jr., age 58 of Spirit Lake and formerly of Nashua died unexpectedly at his home.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel in Nashua.

A Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. following the visitation with the Rev. Drew McHolm officiating.

Online condolences for the Livingston Family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Randle Ray Livingston Jr., affectionately known as Randy, passed away on May 21, 2023, in Spirit Lake. Born on Aug. 4, 1964, in Charles City, he was the son of Randle Sr. and Jacqueline (Hurd) Livingston.

Randy leaves behind a legacy of selflessness, creativity, and generosity that will not be forgotten by those who knew and loved him.

A proud graduate of Plainfield High School in 1983, Randy began his professional journey working for a local farmer in Nashua for 13 years. His dedication to the daily operations at the farm laid the groundwork for his future career in manufacturing.

Randy transitioned to running a CNC machine at a shop in Greene before finding his true calling as a CNC operator at Rosenboom Machine & Tool in Spirit Lake. For 20 years, Randy was a mentor to his colleagues and became the go-to person for solving the most challenging problems.

Randy’s incredible talent as a machinist extended beyond the workplace. He took great pride in crafting his own tools and was known for his ability to create just about anything. His creative mind and skilled hands were a testament to his generosity, as he was always eager to help others and find solutions to seemingly unsolvable issues.

An avid outdoorsman, Randy found solace and joy in fishing the local waters of Spirit Lake. Whether casting a line from his boat in the spring and fall or ice fishing from his Ice Castle, Randy was truly at home with a fishing pole in hand. Randy even honed his skills in designing and creating his own lures and jigs, further showcasing his creativity and dedication to his favorite pastime. His love for fishing went hand in hand with his passion for cooking, as he was known for sharing his delicious catch with friends and coworkers.

Randy’s enthusiasm for the outdoors was matched by his fascination with designing and building homemade fireworks. He attended the Iowa Pyrotechnics Convention annually, where he won numerous awards for his dazzling designs that lit up the night sky. This unique hobby brought joy and excitement to countless people, a testament to Randy’s generous spirit and creative prowess.

Randy Livingston Jr. will be remembered as a selfless, creative, and generous individual who touched the lives of many.

His legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him, as they carry forward his love for the outdoors, his passion for creativity, and his unwavering commitment to helping others. Through the memories shared by family, friends, and colleagues, Randy’s spirit will live on, and his impact on the world will not be forgotten.

Randy is survived by his loving mother, Jacqueline Livingston of Nashua; two sisters, Annette Wood of Nashua, and Lori (Kathy Gaulke) Livingston of Iowa City; nephew, Dylan Wood of Nashua; niece, Brooklyn Mills of Colorado Springs, Colorado; mother-in-law, Betty Harris of Florida; father-in-law, Scott Dix of Fruita, Colorado; brother-in-law, Mark Wood of Nashua; and sister-in-law, Terri Fairbanks of Colorado Springs, Colorado;

He was preceded in death by his father, Randle Livingston Sr. in 2020, and his beloved wife, Lori, in 2022.