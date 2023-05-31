Debra 'Deb' Ries, 52

Debra “Deb” Ries, age 52 of Rochester, Minnesota and formerly of Elma, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, unexpectedly of natural causes at her home in Rochester.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church in Elma, with Father Jerry Kopacek and Father Terrill Ball concelebrating.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Elma following the memorial mass.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma with a 2:45 p.m. Rosary. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the memorial mass on Monday.

Online condolences may be left at www.conwaymarkham.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Debra “Deb” Ann was born May 14, 1971, the daughter of John and Catherine “Cathy” (Ball) Ries in New Hampton. She attended and graduated from Crestwood High School with the class of 1989.

After completing her education, Deb attended Hamilton College in Mason City where she obtained her degree as a medical secretary. She began her career with Mason City Business Systems before moving to Rochester, Minnesota, where she spent the remainder of her life. Deb worked for Mayo Health Systems for the past 30 years.

When not working, Deb enjoyed crocheting blankets and scarves to keep her family warm along with other items. She also enjoyed baking cookies to sweeten up her nieces and nephews. She deeply cherished her time with her family and friends.

Those left to honor Deb’s memory are her parents, John, and Cathy Ries of Elma; her siblings, Janae (Pete Andera) Wilson of Kensett, Mark (Joanne) Ries of Elma, and Kent (Natalie) Ries of Elma; her nieces and nephews, Kayla, Melinda, Dillon, Alyvia, Hayden, Connley, and Brynleigh; and numerous aunts, uncles and extended family.

She was preceded by her grandparents, Robert, and Carolyn Ball, and Ralph and Mary Ries; and aunts, Mona Ball and Jean Ries.