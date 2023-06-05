Jeanne M. Schilling, 92

Jeanne M. Schilling, age 92 of New Hampton, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Colonial Manor of Elma.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton.

There will be a one-hour visitation prior to the service.

Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton.

Online condolences for the Schilling family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Jeanne was born Feb. 26, 1930, in New Hampton, the daughter of Edward and Marie (Morrissey) Schilling. She attended high school in New Hampton.

Throughout her life she held many nice secretarial jobs. She was secretary to the commanding officer of Buckley Naval Air Station in Denver. Jeanne was also a secretary at the American Embassy in Vienna, Austria.

Around 1963, she was offered the opportunity to take a test to apply for a new career field in the government for data processing. She passed this test and found a job at the Rock Island Arsenal in Rock Island. She continued to work there until she retired in 1989.

After she retired, she was able to consolidate all her accumulated credit hours and obtain a bachelor degree for Western Illinois University in 1993.

From 1992 to 1995, she volunteered to tutor and teach English as a second language for about 40 hours a week. This was in preparation for serving in the Peace Corps. From 1995 to 1997, she served as a teacher in the Peace Corps in Hungary.

During her retirement, she was active in volunteering at her church and in her community.

She is survived by two brothers, Joseph (Barb) Schilling of Jacksonville, Arkansas,amd John (Louise) Schilling of Los Angeles; and niece and nephew, Kevin Schilling and Erin Higgins. both of Los Angeles.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Walter Schilling.