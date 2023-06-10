Edna M. Pickar, 90

Edna M. Pickar, age 90 of New Hampton, died peacefully on June 5, 2023, at New Hampton Nursing and Rehab surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with Father Jim Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Hampton.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton. There will be a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to mass at the church on Thursday.

Online condolences may be left at www.conwaymarkham.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Edna Marie was born April 18, 1933, the daughter of Otis and Isabel (Freebury) Walker in Bassett. Her father’s family immigrated to the U.S. from England in 1635.

On July 21, 1949, Edna was united in marriage to Virgil “Mike” Pickar at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia. They made their home in rural New Hampton where they welcomed their six children — Sandra, Virgil, Sharon, Gerald, Paul and Paula.

Edna and Mike farmed together, raising hogs, chickens, cattle, and milking cows.

Edna enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, patching, reading, and gardening. With excess produce, Edna would freeze or can enough food to last the whole year. She also enjoyed playing cards, dancing and spending time with family and friends.

Edna was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Edna will be remembered for being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was known to have treats around the house for anyone who visited.

Edna is survived by her six children, Sandy (Ron) Tierney of Elma, Virgil (Pam) Pickar of New Hampton, Sharon (Bob Cox) Reicks of New Hampton, Gerald (Melissa) Pickar of Oologah, Oklahoma, Paul (Janet) Pickar of New Hampton and Paula (Tim) Reicks of Little Turkey; grandchildren Chad (Leslie) Tierney, Theresa (Josh) Douglas, Casey (Kim) Tierney, Michael (Sarah) Pickar, Daniel (Jen) Pickar, Brian (Valerie) Pickar, Steven (Jaralyn) Pickar, Jonathan (Kelsey) Pickar, Sarah (Dan) Rausch, Jason Reicks, Troy Cox, Shauna (Adam) Anderson, Nicole (Dennis) Vachon, Allan (Renee) Pickar, Eric (Shelbie) Pickar, Nathan Thompson, Luke (Shannon) Pickar, Becca Pickar, Chris (Sam) Reicks, Moly (John) Gooder, Mark (Bridget) Reicks, Tom Reicks and Cale Reicks; 57 great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Rosalie Pickar of New Hampton; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Virgil in September 2014; parents, Otis and Isabel Walker; two sisters, Evelyn (Russell) Peterson and Irene (John) Lambert; three brothers-in-law, Bernard (Joann) Pickar, Stanley (Joan) Pickar and James Pickar; one sister-in-law, Bernice (Art) Houser, son-in-law, Mike Reicks; daughter-in-law, Donna Pickar; and great granddaughter, Jessica Pickar.