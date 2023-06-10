Janet “Jan” Sheridan, 78

Janet “Jan” Sheridan, age 78 of New Hampton and formerly of Lawler, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

A private family Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. No public services will be held.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences for the Sheridan family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com

Janet “Jan” Sheridan, a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2023, in Waterloo. Born on March 15, 1945, in Wellman, the daughter of Clois and Eathyle (Groff) Ellis. Jan was known for her creativity, intelligence, and passion in everything she did.

Jan attended cosmetology school in Cedar Rapids in her early adult life, where she met and fell in love with her instructor, Pat Sheridan. The couple was married on July 17, 1965, in Santa Cruz, California. They lived in California for several years before moving back to Iowa, where they welcomed their four children — Autumn, Ryan, Andrea and Kara.

At the age of 40, Jan pursued a bachelor’s degree in social work from Upper Iowa University, further showcasing her dedication to helping others.

Together, Jan and Pat owned and operated the Heritage Salon in Lawler for decades, serving the community they loved. Jan’s creativity shone through her work as a hairstylist, and her passion for her profession was evident to all who knew her.

Outside of her career, Jan was a master gardener whose beautiful flowers were admired by many who drove by her house in Lawler.

She had a deep love for pets and would never turn away a stray, often joking with her children that they came second to her animals. Jan also had a love for old gospel music and cherished dancing with Pat to The Glen Miller Band.

Jan’s zest for life was further highlighted by her group of best girlfriends, known as “The Hooters.” Together, they enjoyed shopping, going out for lunch, and participating in various activities.

Jan’s commitment to family was evident through her weekly family dinner nights, where meals, drinks, stories, laughter, and tears were shared, bonding the family unit together.

A fantastic cook, Jan was renowned for her homemade bread, and her grandchildren each had a special meal that was dear to their hearts, prepared by their loving grandmother. Jan’s caring nature extended beyond her family, as she also served as a foster mother to Amanda (Cory) Sabin of Decorah.

Jan is survived by her children, Autumn (Todd) Reynoldson of Maryville, Tennessee, Ryan (Diane) Sheridan of Denver, Andrea (John) Pleggenkuhle of West Union, and Kara (Nick) Speltz of New Hampton; foster daughter, Amanda (Cory) Sabin of Decorah; 11 grandchildren; two foster grandchildren; and two nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pat in 2020; and her brother, Fred Ellis.

Throughout her life, Janet “Jan” Sheridan touched the lives of many with her creativity, intelligence, and passion. Her memory will live on through her family and friends, and she will be dearly missed.