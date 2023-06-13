Donald 'Don' Rowe, 82

Donald “Don” Rowe, age 82 of Fredericksburg, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner.

Donald Dean Rowe, known as Don to his friends and loved ones, passed away on June 9, 2023, in Sumner.

Born on August 21, 1940, in rural Chickasaw County, the son of James and Anna (Leitch) Rowe. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many.

Don attended country school in Chickasaw County until the eighth grade and enjoyed participating in school plays during these years. Don graduated from Fredericksburg High School in 1958.

While attending a friend’s wedding reception at the Riviera Ballroom in Janesville, Don met the love of his life and they were married on Feb. 10, 1962, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They were blessed with two children – Dean and Kay.

The couple made their home on a farm in rural Fredericksburg until 1966 when they moved into town. Don farmed for a few years and worked at the Fredericksburg Farmers Coop.

In 1963, he was asked to manage the co-op; he accepted the offer and spent the next several years as manager of the Fredericksburg Farmers Co-op. Don was instrumental in helping the co-op grow and continue to gain success. After leaving the co-op, Don worked as an insurance agent and drove a truck for Con-Agra Foods for several years.

Don cherished the twice-yearly family fishing trips to South Turtle Lake in Minnesota when the kids were young. He was a passionate fisherman and some of his favorite memories were from the many trips to Canada. From these fishing trips and adventures, countless laughs, stories, and once-in-a-lifetime catches were made, like the 48-inch Northern Pike Don was able to wrestle to the boat.

Each great grandchild received a fishing pole when they turned one and when they reached the age of five, Don gave them an upgraded fishing pole. He was an avid collector of anything fishing-related and had amassed a variety of poles and tackle throughout his lifetime.

Don and Ruth’s deck was a favorite spot for everyone. Many days and nights were spent watching nature, visiting with friends, and enjoying beautiful Iowa sunsets.

Don enjoyed a good card game, traveling with Ruth to numerous destinations over the years, and taking road trips with no particular destination in mind—just the enjoyment of the open road.

Don will be remembered as a loving, optimistic and wise man who touched the lives of many. His legacy will live on through the memories and stories shared by his family and friends.

Don is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Rowe of Fredericksburg; son, Dean (Sheri) Rowe of Fredericksburg; daughter, Kay (Randy) Boedeker of Lawler; grandchildren, Reggie (Beth) Rowe, Reid (Jen) Boedeker, Elizabeth (Marty) Kass, Kelly (Steve) Lines, Jordan (Lauren) Boedeker and Whitney (Doug) Brusich; great-grandchildren, Grace, Peyton, and Karson Rowe, Ethan and Olivia Boedeker, Waylon and Wix Kass, Charlotte, Houston, Hazel a new baby Lines on the way, Brooklyn and Emmett Boedeker and Alden Brusich; brother-in-law, Norman (Moine) Boeckman of La Porte City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James Rowe and twin brother Darwin Rowe at birth; mother and father in law; four brothers-in-law; and four sisters-in-law.