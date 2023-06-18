Sylvia Ann Silber, 83

Sylvia Ann Silber, age 83 of Lakeville Minnesota, and formerly of Nashua, died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Boden Senior Living Center, Apple Valley, Minnesota.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St John Lutheran Church in Nashua with Pastor Todd Burrichter officiating.

For those unable to attend the service in person please join the family via Livestream at the link https://foveo.stream/hugeback-johnson/sylvia-ann-silber.

Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Nashua, with A.J. Silber, Drew Silber, David Silber, Chad Silber, Thomas Knipp and Bryan O’Dowd serving as pallbearers.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Hugeback & Johnson Funeral Home in Nashua and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for Sylvia at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Sylvia Ann Burnett was born on April 2, 1940, in Nashua to Roger and Dorothy Burnett. Sylvia graduated high school in June 1958 and married her sweetheart, Gordon Silber on Aug. 23, 1958, at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua.

They moved to their farm east of Nashua in 1961 where they farmed until 1972. They moved around for a few years living in Pocahontas, Burt, and Garner until 1983, when they moved to Little Falls Minnesota, where together they owned and operated the LaFalls Motel and Dairy Dream. They retired to Wabasha, Minn., in 2000.

Her husband, Gordon died in 2008 and in 2010 she moved to Farmington/Lakeville to live with her son, Chris, and be closer to her grandkids.

She loved to sew/quilt and was always excited to play a game of cards.

Sylvia is survived by her children, Alan (Julie) Silber of Rochester, Minnesota, Teresa Silber of St. Cloud, Minnesota, Chris (Lisa) of Lakeville Minnesota, Ben (Heather) Silber of Little Falls, Minnesota; daughter-in-law, Sue Silber of Little Falls, Minnesota; grandchildren Tabatha (Chris) Raden of St Cloud, Minnesota, AJ (Paige) Silber of St Louis Park, Minnesota, Jennifer Silber of Hastings, Minnesota, Sarah (Bryan) O’Dowd of San Jose, California, David Silber of Minneapolis, Drew Silber of Goreville, Illinois, Meghan (Thomas) Knipp of Elko, Minnesota, Rebecca Silber of Somerset, Kentucky, and Chad Silber of Lakeville Minnesota; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Janice (Jim) Haus of Nashua, and Wilda (Charlie) Albrecht of Readlyn; and brother, Dennis (Diane) Burnett of Nashua.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gordon, and sons, Andrew Silber in 2002 and Rex Silber in 2019.