Laureen “Laurie Mohrfeld” Nock passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at her home in Grapevine, Texas, surrounded by her husband David, family and close friends.

A celebration of her life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma.

There will be a one-hour visitation at the funeral home prior to the celebration on Saturday.

Laurie will be laid to rest next to her parents at Calvary Cemetery in Elma.

Online condolences for her family may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Laurie was born in Elma to Leroy and Luva Mae

(Richmond) Mohrfeld.

She was a 1978 graduate of Crestwood High School in Cresco. While involved in her studies, she was active in several sports.

Laurie graduated from Lowthian College in Minneapolis, where she studied fashion merchandising.

She moved from Minneapolis to Dallas, where she pursued a 30-plus-year career as a finance manager for the Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation.

Laurie was very active with several charitable foundations such as Habitats for Humanity, various church organizations and local animal shelters.

Laurie is survived by her

husband, David Nock of Grapevine, Texas; her sister, Linda (Linda Barnes) Morhfeld and her nephew, Joe Barnes of Las Vegas; sister, LuRae Mohrfeld of Elma; two aunts; one uncle; and numerous cousins.

Laurie is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Luva Mae Mohrfeld.

Laurie will be remembered for her love of family, friends, and animals.

Her social nature, exuberant laugh, and kind heart will be missed.

She would want everyone she touched in this world to celebrate being a part in her life.