Joyce Warnke, age 80 of Fredericksburg, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg, with the Rev. Scott Smith officiating

Interment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg, with Trent Zabel, Kayla Steinlage, Kendra Teeling, Kenna Redies, Emersen Warnke, Parker Warnke, Devin Rausch and Bryce Rausch serving as urnbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the church before the memorial service.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in Fredericksburg has been entrusted with arrangments. Online condolences for the Warnke family may be left at www.hugebackfunrealhome.com.

Joyce Melinda Marie Warnke was born on Nov. 27, 1942, in rural Fredericksburg, the daughter of Paul and Marie (Schaub) Joachim. She was a selfless, loving, and thoughtful woman who dedicated her life to her family and community.

Joyce was born and raised in rural Chickasaw County, where she attended country school through the eighth grade.

She graduated from Fredericksburg High School in 1961 and went on to meet the love of her life, Lloyd Warnke, in downtown Fredericksburg. He asked her to go for a ride, and the rest was history. They were married at Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg on Aug. 19, 1962, and from this union, three beautiful children were born — Pam on Aug. 23, 1965; Shari on March 10, 1968; and Todd on Nov. 16, 1969.

Joyce and her family lived on their farm for 55 years, where she tirelessly worked to take care of her family and the farm. She tended to the house and the various jobs that came with it, but she could also be found driving a tractor and doing other necessary tasks on the farm. Joyce was a hard worker who was always willing to do what was needed to take care of her family.

In addition to her work on the farm, Joyce began working as a clerk for the United States Postal Service in Fredericksburg. After 10 years of service, she became the postmaster in Waucoma until her retirement in 2008. Her dedication to her work and her community was evident throughout her career.

Joyce had a deep love for watching birds and butterflies near their house. This love turned into work for Lloyd, who frequently had to buy more grape jelly to keep up with the bird demand. Joyce also enjoyed taking rides around the Warnke property on their golf cart, affectionately named “The Eagle.” It was a fun way for her and Lloyd to enjoy their property and spend time in nature.

Joyce enjoyed working in her flower gardens and sharing her knowledge. She was always up for a card game and was a master Euchre player. She loved to cook and looked forward to the tradition of Sunday Dinners weekly with the family.

Joyce and Lloyd had a zest for travel and throughout their years together made winter trips to Las Vegas and in more recent years winter trips to Texas.

They also enjoyed a day trip and found themselves always taking the road less traveled. They found themselves making trips to visit the local Amish and Mennonite families that offered many delicious foods and other items that made the trip to see them worthwhile.

Joyce was super involved with her grandchildren’s lives and it was important to her to be at as many activities and sporting events as possible to support them.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lloyd Warnke of Fredericksburg; three children, Pam (Daniel) Zabel of Fredericksburg, Shari (Brett) Redies of Boone, and Todd (Amy) Warnke of Fredericksburg, IA; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Brandon Zabel; and her sister, Daryls (Leonard) Hansen.

Throughout her life, Joyce was known for her selfless, loving, and thoughtful nature. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who always put her family first. Her memory will live on through her loving family and the countless lives she touched in her community.