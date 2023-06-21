Charles “Charlie” Kottke, age 80 of Fredericksburg, died Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner.

Private family services will be held.

Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg. There will be a link provided of the service on Charlie’s obituary page at www.beckermilnesrettig.com following the service.

Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Charlie’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Charles Dean, son of Fred and Edna (Zieske) Kottke, was born Nov. 10, 1942. He was baptized at home and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Boyd. Charlie grew up on the family farm outside of Boyd.

He began his early education in country school, rural Fredericksburg, prior to graduating from Fredericksburg High School in 1960.

On July 14, 1963, he was united in marriage with Linda Nelson. To this union two children, Lori and Andrew, were born. Linda died in 1980.

Charlie worked at Farmer’s Butter and Dairy, which later became AMPI for over 45 years.

Charlie married Pam Weidman on Aug. 17, 1991, at the Little Brown Church near Nashua. He enjoyed camping, antique tractors and going for drives in rural Chickasaw County.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Pam of Fredericksburg; two children, their spouses and granddaughter and great-grandchildren, Lori (Lance Olson) Dawson of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Andrew (Barbara) Kottke of Fredericksburg and their daughter, Abbie (Garrett) Raum of Fredericksburg and their children, Charlee and Grace Raum; step-children, their spouses, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, Matt (Nora) Stahlhut of Holland, their children, Misty and Zach Harreld, Karly Stahlhut and her son, River, Kara (Kesler) Schulmeister and their son, Estin, Katlyn (Corey) Mayhew and their son, Rhett, Chad Stahlhut of Tripoli and his son, Jayden Stahlhut, Jennifer (Randy Shinstine) Stahlhut and their children, Autumn Piehl and Kinsey Shinstine; Adam (Amissa) Stahlhut and their children, Sheba, Ruhamah, Trizah, and Elisha; two sisters, Agnes (Clarence) Moore of Hampton and Virginia (David) Cutsforth of Waterloo; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Kottke of New Hampton and Helen Kottke of Fredericksburg; brother-in-law, David (Betty) Nelson of Waverly; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Linda; he was preceded in death by his three brothers, John, James, and Eugene Kottke; and sister-in-law, Judy Kottke.