Alan Hugh King, 68

Alan Hugh King, affectionately known as Al, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2023, at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler with the Rev. Nick Radloff celebrating the Mass.

Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Friends may greet the family from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler. Visitation continues an hour before the Mass on Wednesday at the church.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Al’s arrangements. Online condolences for the King family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Born on April 6, 1955, in New Hampton, Al was the loving son of Hugh King and Marvelene Novotny. A true pillar of the community, Al was known for his friendly and selfless nature, and he will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

As a lifelong resident of Lawler, Al received his education at Turkey Valley Schools, graduating as part of the Turkey Valley High School Class of 1973. While in school, Al was an avid athlete and played football. His passion for high school sports remained strong throughout his life, attending numerous New Hampton and Turkey Valley sporting events. Al’s presence and support were a constant source of encouragement for the student-athletes and the community.

Upon completing his education, Al began his career at Stone Implement in Lawler. He then moved on to Fred Carlson’s Construction out of Decorah, Iowa, where he helped build roads for over 35 years. As a highly skilled end loader driver, his expertise was sought after, even by the manufacturers of the equipment he operated. Later in life, Al returned to his passion for driving end loaders, working at Homeland Energy.

Al’s love for his community extended far beyond the world of sports and his professional life. He was well-known for ringing the bell for the Salvation Army during the holiday season, a tradition he upheld every year. Al also greatly enjoyed helping his friend Scott Kurtenbach with various side projects, as well as deer hunting and delivering flowers for The Blue Iris.

An active member of Pheasants Forever, Al never missed their events and was a passionate member of the Chickasaw Sno Riders Club. Al was always up for one game of cards that turned into many and a lot of bull talk, too, as his many friends and family will testify.

Throughout his life, Al attended countless home and away sporting events, and he was a devoted fan of the Iowa high school state wrestling meet. His unwavering dedication to the local sports scene, and the positive impact it had on the lives of student-athletes, is a testament to his selflessness and love for his community.

Al will be fondly remembered for his friendly and selfless nature, always putting the needs of others before his own. His passion for sports, his contributions to the community, and his dedication to his work have left an indelible mark on all who knew him. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will continue to inspire and live on in the hearts of those he touched.

Al is survived by one brother, Dale (Cathy) King of Lawler; two sisters, Lois (Rick) Pickar of Lawler, and Judy Lensing of Calmar; two nieces and one nephew, Dawn (CJ) Philo of New Hampton, Chad (Carissa) Pickar of Lawler, and Stephanie (Adam) Bowersox of Ankeny; two great-nieces and four great-nephews, Taylor (Charles) Durnan of New Hampton, Alex Philo of Faribault, Minnesota, Cale Pickar of Lawler, Chloe Pickar of Lawler, Jase Bowersox of Ankeny, and Cooper Bowersox of Ankeny; and honorary son not by blood but in Al’s heart, Colton Kurtenbach.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Marvelene King, on Feb. 14, 1988; and brother-in-law, Tony Lensing, on Feb. 10, 2017.