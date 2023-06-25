Frieda Mihm, 96

Frieda Mihm, age 96 of St. Lucas, died Monday, June 19, 2023, at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

Born on March 15, 1927, the daughter of Carl and Johanna (Rausch) Bodensteiner, in rural St. Lucas on the family farm, she was a pillar of strength and kindness throughout her 96 years of life.

Frieda received her elementary education at St. Luke’s Catholic Schools, where she developed a strong foundation of faith and values that would guide her throughout her life. Later in life, she received her High School Equivalency Diploma in June of 1987 at age 60.

On June 6, 1949, she married the love of her life, Linus Mihm, at St. Lukes Catholic Church in St. Lucas. Together, they moved to their forever home and began a life of farming and raising a family.

As a devoted housewife, Frieda took great pride in taking care of her home and family. She had a passion for gardening and was a talented homemaker whose skills in cooking, sewing, and caring for her loved ones were unmatched. Her warm and welcoming presence made everyone feel at ease in her company, and her home was often filled with the laughter and love of her family and friends.

Frieda was an active member of her church community, always donating her time and skills to help with various activities. From assisting with funeral arrangements to taking care of the priests by cleaning their houses and cooking their meals, she was a dedicated volunteer who led by example. Her unwavering commitment to her faith and her church was an inspiration to all who knew her.

In addition to her devotion to her family and church, Frieda had a wide range of interests that brought joy to her life and the lives of those around her. She loved playing cards, sewing, and playing bingo with her friends and family. Her infectious laughter and competitive spirit made these gatherings a cherished time for all who attended.

Frieda’s love for music and dancing led her to frequent the Innwood in Spillville with Linus every Saturday night. There, they would dance the night away, surrounded by friends and the sounds of their favorite tunes. This weekly tradition brought much joy and happiness to their lives and strengthened the bond they shared throughout their many years of marriage.

Bowling was another one of Frieda’s favorite activities, and she would often join her girlfriends for a fun night out at the lanes. She was also an active member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, using her talents and energy to help promote the organization’s values and objectives. She also sang in the church choir for many years and volunteered for the church rosary society.

Frieda’s life was a testament to the power of love, faith, and friendship. Her unwavering commitment to her family, her church, and her community made her a role model for all who knew her. Her legacy of kindness, generosity, and dedication to others will live on in the hearts and memories of those she touched throughout her remarkable life.

Frieda is survived by two sons, Kenneth Mihm of Decorah, and James (Marilyn) Mihm of Waucoma; three daughters, Jean (Leo) Bakula of New Hampton, Cindy (Aaron) Souhrada of Lime Springs, and Kathy Resewehr of Cedar Rapids; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Julia Schuler of Austin, Texas; and one sister-in-law Melita Bodensteiner of West Union.

She was preceded in death by her husband Linus; two sons, Joseph and Robert Mihm; siblings, Albert (Sylvia) Bodensteiner, Ray (Alvina) Bodensteiner, Irvin Bodensteiner, Leo (Arlene) Bodensteiner, Richard (Geraldine) Bodensteiner, Helen (Florian) Nienhaus, Irene (Nilus) Holthaus, Alma (Richard) Koch, and Doris Bodensteiner; and in-laws, Marcella (Jake) Schmitt, Margaret (Milton) Smith, Dorothy (Joe) Kuennen, John Schuler, Cletus (Viola) Mihm.