Kathleen 'Kathy' Hoey, 73

Kathleen “Kathy” Hoey, age 73 of New Hampton, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton, with the Rev. James Goerend presiding.

The interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour before the service at the funeral home.

Kathy was born on July 26, 1949, in New Hampton, the daughter of Robert and Vera (Drewelow) Friedman and grew up with five siblings. Throughout her life, Kathy was known for her loving, passionate, and friendly nature that touched the lives of many.

Kathy’s education began in Lawler, where she attended Mt. Carmel Catholic School after her parents moved to a farm in the area. She later graduated from Turkey Valley High School in 1967. It was in high school that she met her future husband, Bill Hoey, who was her classmate in a government class during her junior year.

The couple married on Aug. 22, 1970, at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler, and went on to have a son, Chris, born in July 1971, and a daughter, Sarah, born in April 1975. Together, they raised their family in a loving home, instilling in their children the values of hard work, dedication and love.

Kathy and Bill started their life together in the Locust Apartments in New Hampton, and in 1971, they built their forever home on an acreage outside of New Hampton. Kathy took great pride in her home, creating beautiful flower and vegetable gardens that brought joy to her family and friends. She also had a passion for cooking and was known as a fantastic cook, always eager to share her culinary creations with loved ones.

Kathy’s strong work ethic and dedication to her family were evident in her successful career as an Avon Representative for nearly 50 years. As a top-tier salesperson, she was extremely dedicated and passionate about her work, earning multiple trips and awards that took her and Bill to Alaska, Hawaii, New Orleans, and on many cruises. Her children fondly remember helping her business by stamping countless Avon books for their mom, learning the importance of hard work and determination from her example.

In her leisure time, Kathy enjoyed driving the countryside with Bill, admiring the cattle, and taking in the beauty of the land they both loved. But her greatest joy came from spending time with her eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, whom she adored. Kathy’s love for her family was undeniable, and she was always there to support and encourage them in their endeavors.

Kathy’s strong will was never more evident than in her battle with Parkinson’s Disease, which she approached with determination and grace. Her resilience and spirit served as an inspiration to those around her, reminding them that even in the face of adversity, it’s possible to live a life filled with love and positivity.

As we remember Kathy, let her life serve as a testament to the power of love, dedication, and passion. Her legacy will live on through her family and the countless lives she touched during her time on earth. Kathy’s memory will forever be cherished by her husband, Bill; her children, Chris and his wife Diane and Sarah and her husband Mike; her eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her siblings and in-laws; and the many friends who were fortunate enough to know her.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 52 years Bill Hoey; one son, Chris (Diane) Hoey of Lawler and one daughter, Sarah (Mike) Pickar of New Hampton; eight grandchildren, Kerri and Natalie Hoey, Brooke Flattum and Isabel Hopp, and Mitch, Ryan, Karla and Beth Pickar; three great-grandchildren, Liam and Hazel Flattum and Blake Hopp; three brothers, Richard Friedman of Wichita, Kansas, Robert (Maxine) Friedman of St. Ansgar, and Kevin (Deb) Friedman of Marble Rock; one sister, Nancy (Ron) Valvoda of Elma; sisters-in-law, Jeannie (Francis) Riha of Waucoma, Jane (Ron) Eckenrod of New Hampton, Mary Hoey of New Hampton and Mary Ann Hoey of West Union; and brothers-in-law, Jim (Elaine) Hoey of Waucoma, and Wayne (Diane) Wurzer of Solon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Michael Friedman; brothers-in-law, Tom Hoey and Pat Hoey; and sister-in-law, Sally Wurzer.