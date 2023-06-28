Norbert Clayton Burgart, 71

Norbert Clayton Burgart, age 71, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, peacefully at Northeast Georgia Hospice after a 4-5 year battle with liver cancer.

Norb, one of nine children was born on Nov. 29, 1951, to Marvin and Elma Burgart in New Hampton.

After graduating, he ventured to Florida to work with his brother Mike for several years. Being a man of many skills, he pursued everything from truck driving to caretaking for the elderly. He lived in various places and was a helping hand to everyone he met.

He was known for his photographic memory as he never forgot a face or a name or an incident in detail.

Norb’s unique perspective on life, coupled with a great sense of humor, brought a smile to many conversations.

And if that didn’t make you smile, his infectious laugh would.

He is survived by two sons, Marvin Mountz and Nicholas (Amanda) Mountz; three grandchildren, Mason, Briella and Macy, all of Barberton, Ohio; eight brothers and sisters, Rose Holschlag of New Hampton, Ruth (Dick) Zuehl of Matthews, North Carolina, Mike (Colleen) Burgart of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Beverly (Paul) Veres of Wilmington, North Carolina, Judy (Louie) Hafner of Braselton, Georgia, Tim (Peggy) Burgart of Nashua, Kathy (David) McGraw of Tiger, Georgia, and Don (Janice) Burgart of New Hampton; and many, many nieces and nephews.

The family is currently making plans for the funeral and reception.