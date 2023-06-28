Sharon Mae Herzeelle Bunger, 81

Sharon Mae Herzeelle Bunger, age 81 of Albemarle, North Carolina and lifelong resident of Iowa, died Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Atrium Cabarrus Hospital in Concord, North Carolina.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Gordon’s Funeral Home and Crematory in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina. Family will receive friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m. with a service starting at 3:30 p.m.

The service in Iowa will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Sharon was born April 20, 1942, the daughter of Irene and Clarence Herzeelle in Waukon. Her childhood was spent in Oelwein, with her parents and younger sister, Connie. She graduated high school from Oelwein and went on to attend cosmetology school in Waterloo at Young’s School of Beauty.

After graduating from Young’s, Sharon moved to New Hampton to begin her career as a hairdresser. Sharon met Howard Bunger, and six months later they married on Nov. 10, 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church. The couple went on to have a so

n, Kevin, born in April 1967 and a daughter, Kim, born in August of 1971. Together they raised their family in a loving home, instilling in their children the values of hard work, dedication, loyalty and love.

Sharon had a very strong work ethic. She was extremely dedicated and passionate about each job she had throughout her lifetime. Sharon owned her own hair salon, Hair Creations for many years. She also worked at First National Bank and Agri-Careers. Later on she delivered motorhomes with Howard and managed the local swimming pool.

Sharon loved to be busy and was very involved in many clubs and organizations. Trinity Lutheran Church was an important part of her life. She volunteered for many years with the children’s ministry and Reach Out Youth Group.

Sharon and Howard opened their home to many people throughout their years in New Hampton. Their house was always filled with friends and family who enjoyed spending time together. People could be themselves at the Bunger home and Sharon found joy ministering to all.

Starting in 2007, Sharon and Howard began their move to North Carolina. She started working as a secretary at Back Creek Christian Academy. She wore many hats and built strong relationships with parents, students and staff. She was the resident nurse, janitor and counselor.

The students’ smiles and laughter filled her with joy each day. This made it difficult for her to think about retiring, but she did so in May 2023.

Sharon loved shopping, gift giving, traveling, but most of all, she loved spending time with family. She was up for anything as long as it included laughing and being with others. Sharon loved to talk about her family and share stories about them with anyone who would listen.

As we remember Sharon, let her life serve as a testament to the power of love, dedication, and passion. Her legacy will live on through her family and the countless lives she touched during her time on earth.

Sharon’s memory will forever be cherished by her husband, Howard; her children, Kevin and his wife Michelle and Kim and her husband Scott; grandchildren and their children, Kailey DeVries (Logan), Elliott and Isaac, Nick Bunger (Brianna), Liam and Carson, Jackson Geerts, Lindsay Crowell, Nicole Blackwell (Jeremy), Ellison and Hutson, and Erika Dail (Mark), Willow; her sister, Connie Buck; and the many friends, school families and students who were fortunate enough to know her.

Memorials can be sent to: Willow’s Wish Foundation, care of Mark Dail, 26188 D McSwain Rd Albemarle, NC 28001, Christ Classical Academy of Charlotte, care of Exceptional Student Education Program 10132-A Harrisburg Rd. Charlotte, NC 28215; or Trinity Lutheran Church, care of Youth Programs 232 South Water Ave New Hampton, IA 50659.