Gary Al Finger, 84

Gary Al Finger, age 84 of Charles City, Iowa died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at his home.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory -- Olson Chapel in Nashua has been entrusted with arrangements.

A memorial service will be held at Clover Ridge Events located at 2526 Highway 218, Charles City, on Monday, July 17 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the organizations of Floyd County Quilts of Valor or Flags Over Charles City.

You can reach Quilts of Valor via their website and mark donations to Floyd County QOV. To reach Flags Over Charles City, mail donations to 2548 155th Street, Floyd, IA 50435-8011. Any memorials given to the family will also be distributed to these two organizations. Gary was given a Quilt of Valor and held a subscription to Flags Over Charles City, and both meant a great deal to him.

Gary was born on July 12, 1938, in Clarksville, the son of Karl Ferdinand Finger and Marjory Jane Jurgens.

He grew up in the Clarksville and Nashua area and graduated from Nashua High School in 1956. He also honorably served in the United States Navy from 1956-1960.

On Jan. 26, 1963, Gary married Carol Lee Weiner in Charles City. They raised four children — Lesa Jeffrey, LeAnn and Jody — together.

Gary provided for his family by working at John Deere in the foundry, parts and sales departments, farming and driving bus after retirement.

He enjoyed bowling, boating and fishing, playing golf, mowing his lawn, spending time outside, coffee with his buddies and being with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; his daughters, Lesa Finger (Lynn Velman), LeAnn Chukker (Troy), and Jody Davis (Robert Haymaker); four grandchildren, Melissa Zimmer, Michelle Storer (Christopher), Hunter Finger (Gabrielle), and Kirsten Brackey (Norman); three great-grandchildren, Mila Storer, Wesley Brackey and Ellie Storer; nephews; nieces; and numerous cousins.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alton; granddaughter, Danielle; and his son, Jeffrey.