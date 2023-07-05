Richard L. “Dick” Day Sr., 84

Richard L. “Dick” Day Sr., age 84 of Port Byron, Illinois, died Friday, June 30, 2023 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Rapids City, Illinois.

Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, with a Rosary prayed at 3:30 p.m. all at St. John’s Church, Rapids City.

Burial was in St. John’s Cemetery, Rapids City. Memorials may be made to the St. John’s Catholic Church, Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.

Dick was born November 20, 1938 in Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin, the son of Loran J. and Frances T. (DuCharme) Day.

He married Roberta Elliott on Sept. 6, 1958, with whom he had five children. She preceded him in death in 1997.

Dick later married Nancy (Rausch) Pilon on Nov. 21, 1998.

Dick was an engineer for John Deere Harvester for 41 years before he retired. He was a member of the American Society of Ag Engineers, SAE, John Deere Supervisor Club and was an active member of St. John’s Catholic Church. He was also active in Cursillo and and many other ministries.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and working on old cars. He also liked to do home improvements. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and NASCAR fan.

Dick will be remembered for his kindness, big heart, generosity, patience and being humble. His deep love for the Lord was shown by the way he lived his entire life.

Dick is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Connie Day (Larry Robinson), East Moline, Illinois, Dr. Richard (Denise) Day Jr., Robert (Bonnie) Day, Thomas (Jodi) Day, all of Port Byron, Illinois, and Christine (Ruben) Alaniz, of Texas; stepchildren, Douglas (Danielle) Pilon, Moline, Illinois, Lance Pilon (Chris Casillas), Port Byron, Illinois, Adam Pilon (Nick Kapsis), Chicago and Mitchell Pilon (Jessica Feinman), Madison, Wisconsin; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Moseley, East Moline, Illinois; brother-in-law, Glenn (Peggy) Elliott, Ketchikan, Arkansas; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Roberta; and brother-in-law, Robert Moseley.

