Vincent Thomas Morrissey, 78

Vincent Thomas Morrissey, age 78 of Osseo, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Dove Healthcare, Osseo.

He was born on March 28, 1945 in Detroit, the son of Vincent D. Morrissey and Eleanor A. Morrissey (nee Koviak). He spent his childhood in Detroit.

He married Suzanne M. Germain in 1970. Together they had four children — Matthew, Mark, Bridget, and Patrick — Suzanne passed away in 2000 and on Aug. 30, 2003, Vince married Kristine Boeckmann of Osseo.

Vince graduated from the University of Detroit Jesuit High School in 1963, and received his bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University and his master’s degree from Central Michigan University.

Vince worked in hospital administration most of his life, both in Michigan and Iowa. He also taught classes at Northeast Iowa Community College.

Vince would be a big help to Santa Claus at various functions during the holiday season.

He served with distinction in the Michigan National Guard. Vince was a member of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, the New Hampton Library and Bandshell Revitalization Project, and an active member of his local community in New Hampton.

Hobbies included trains, baking and gourmet cooking. Vince was very proud to be able to donate his train collection to Dove Healthcare Osseo for the extended enjoyment of residents and visitors for years to come.

Vince is survived by his wife, Kristine Boeckmann-Morrissey of Osseo; his children, and his step-children Jon, Brian, Benjamin, Bruce, Barrett and Brent; and 19 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one step-son, Brad Boeckmann.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasantville, Wisconsin, with visitation held for one hour prior to the start of the service.

“Like a river flows

Surely to the sea

Darling, so it goes

Some things are meant to be”

The Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo is assisting with arrangements; 715-597-3711.