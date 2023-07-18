Patricia 'Pat' Ipsen, 75

Patricia “Pat” Ipsen, age 75 of New Hampton, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 9th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton, followed by a Remembrance Service at 4:00 p.m.

Patricia Ann Ipsen — a remarkable woman, educator and community advocate ­— was born on March 17, 1948, in Newark, New Jersey. Patricia, a gracious and dedicated individual, devoted her life to the service of others, both in her professional and personal pursuits. Her kindness, intelligence, and thoughtfulness left an indelible mark on the hearts of all those who knew her.

After graduating from Jefferson Community High School in 1966, Patricia went on to pursue higher education at the State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. She earned her degree in 1969 and later returned to the University of Northern Iowa to obtain her master’s degree in library media science. Her passion for learning and her desire to become a librarian fueled her academic journey.

During her time at UNI, Patricia met the love of her life, Bill Ipsen, who was her roommate’s brother. Despite the time it took for their paths to align, as Bill was serving our country in the Navy, the two eventually found each other and embarked on a brief courtship.

They were married on Dec. 18, 1971, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The newlyweds initially made their home in an apartment on Main Street in New Hampton before eventually settling on a beautiful acreage north of the town, where they established their forever home in May 1974.

Patricia’s professional life was dedicated to teaching and the pursuit of knowledge. She began her career teaching 11th-grade English in New Hampton from 1969 to 1978. Following this, she owned and operated a bookstore in the town from 1978 to 1986.

Patricia’s lifelong dream of becoming a librarian came to fruition in 1987 when she took on the role at New Hampton, a position she held for 30 years until her retirement in 2016. Pat was instrumental in planning and soliciting donations for the new library in New Hampton in the early 1990s.

Outside of her work, Patricia’s interests were many and varied. She loved canning tomatoes, a food she held sacred. “Ravioli Day” was a treasured family affair annually, that grew into support community fundraisers as well. Cooking, baking and entertaining were all passions that Patricia pursued with great joy.

The arts also played a significant role in her life, with her love for musicals, concerts and crocheting being just a few of her many hobbies. She also enjoyed water aerobics, reading, listening to music and spending time with her loved ones.

Patricia’s life was deeply impacted by her involvement in organizations such as Rotary, Sorority, and Senior Life Solutions. Pat often spoke these words of wisdom, “Be kind to each other and enjoy each other’s company; and, do not be afraid!” all of which reflected her caring and compassionate nature, as well as her desire to express her gratitude to others who have made a difference in her life.

Patricia Ann Ipsen leaves behind a legacy of kindness, intelligence, reliability, and thoughtfulness. Her life was one of service to others, both in her professional and personal capacities.

As we remember and celebrate her life, we are reminded of the importance of being kind, embracing our passions, and supporting our communities. Patricia’s light will continue to shine through the many lives she touched and the memories she created.

Survivors include her husband, Bill “Buddy” of New Hampton; two brothers, Robert (Sherry) Hale of Oklahoma, Charles Jeffrey Hale of Pennsylvania; brothers-in-law, David (Jackie) Ipsen of Moline, Iillinos, and Roger (Deb) Ipsen of Homestead; sisters-in-law, Elaine (Bill) Beach of Greene and Mary (Allen) Smith of Oxford Junction; 15 beloved nieces and nephews; and 27 great-nieces and nephews whom they celebrated holidays and special occasions together as family. Extended family members include the O’Donohoe and Strum families.

She was preceded in death by her parents.