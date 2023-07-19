Leslie Kellogg, 64

Leslie Kellogg, age 64 of Ionia, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born on March 23, 1959, in Charles City, to Dale and Wilma (Martin) Kellogg. Les was a loving, kind, and adventurous man who lived his life to the fullest and touched the hearts of all who knew him.

He was a hardworking individual, always ready to lend a helping hand. His work ethic was admired by many and was evident in his long-standing employment history.

Les began his career with Fred Carlson Construction, where he was a dedicated member of the asphalt crew. His commitment and leadership skills led him to become the foreman of his crew, a position he held for over 20 years. In the latter part of his career, Les found fulfillment as a truck driver for Rausch Trucking in Ionia, a role he held until October 2022.

Love was a guiding force in Les's life. He was overjoyed to meet his wife, Cindy, through his sister. The couple tied the knot on March 20, 1997, and together, they created a life filled with love and laughter. The two spent their whole married life together in Ionia.

Beyond his career, Les was a man of many interests, with a passion for the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, and his idea of hunting was if it's brown it's down or if it flies, it dies. His love for nature extended to fishing, where he could often be found casting his line at the Mississippi River, the local "pond", and Chickasaw Park. Les's adventurous spirit was also evident in his love for trapshooting. He was a proud champion at the Kellogg family reunion trapshooting event, a title he held dear.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Kellogg of Ionia; sons, Nathan (Carrie) Kellogg of Center Point, Mitchell (Kayla) Kellogg of New Hampton, and Joe (Carrie) Snyder of New Hampton; daughters, Amanda Kellogg of Waterloo and Sherri (Brian) McDermott of Farmington, Minnesota; brother, Wayne Nathen of Waterloo; sister, Sandra Bucknell of Tripoli; sisters-in-laws, Lynette Kellogg of Ionia, Brenda Kellogg of Seattle, Sharon Kellogg of Ionia, and Diane Kellogg of Ionia; 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Wilma Kellogg; brothers, LeRoy, Mike, Bruce, and Larry Kellogg; and sister, Bonnie Healy.