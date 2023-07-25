Penny Corbitt, 54

Penny Corbitt, age 54 of New Hampton, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton.

For those unable to attend the Mass in person, they can join the family via Livestream on Penny’s Obituary Page on the funeral home website www.hugebackfuneralhome.com

Friends can greet the family from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues two hours before the Mass on Wednesday at the church.

Please bring a memory of Penny written down to put in a jar that will be at the visitation Tuesday evening.

Penny was born on Jan. 17, 1969, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Patrick and Barbara (Perlic) Corbitt. She left behind a legacy of compassion, kindness, and friendship that touched the lives of many.

Penny’s educational journey began at Fredericksburg High School before she completed her high school years at New Hampton, where she embarked on the path that would define her career in the medical field.

After high school, she pursued higher education, earning her BA from the University of Northern Iowa and later attending nursing school at NIACC.

During her youth, Penny’s life took a beautiful turn when she crossed paths with her life partner, Jason Leach. Their bond strengthened as they attended junior and senior proms together, and their love blossomed into a lasting partnership. They welcomed their son, Danny, into their lives, and together they formed a loving and supportive family. Penny loved Danny with all of her heart and loved traveling around to watch his sporting events.

Penny’s heart was dedicated to the medical field, and she found purpose in helping others. Her experiences during the tragic events of 9/11 while working at VGM in medical logistics deeply impacted her, especially as she collaborated with people in New York during that challenging time. This profound event drove her to further her nursing education and subsequently embark on a nursing career at Satori Hospital in Cedar Falls.

She then spent a fulfilling decade at the New Hampton Clinic before eventually dedicating her skills and compassion to St. Croix Hospice. In addition to her regular work, Penny also devoted her weekends to the New Hampton Nursing and Rehab, showcasing her unwavering commitment to the well-being of others.

Penny’s passion for her community knew no bounds, and she was an avid volunteer who generously gave her time to causes close to her heart. Among her many involvements, she served diligently with the Chickasaw County EMS and the Rescue Squad, earning the respect and admiration of those around her.

Penny had a unique way of connecting with people, and her trademark greeting, “Hey Buddy,” endeared her to everyone she met. Her warm smile and friendly demeanor made strangers into friends wherever she went.

When Penny wasn’t working or volunteering, she found joy in shared experiences with Jason. Attending concerts together, regardless of the genre, brought them immense happiness. Whether it was country or rock and roll, Penny embraced each musical event with enthusiasm, creating cherished memories with her life partner.

Penny Elaine Corbitt leaves behind a community that mourns her passing deeply. Her life was one of selflessness, dedication, and love, and her impact on the lives she touched will be forever remembered. May her spirit live on in the hearts of all those who knew her.

Penny is survived by her life partner, Jason Leach of North Washington; one son, Danny Leach of Lawler; mother, Barbara Corbitt of Mason City; step-mother, Iva Corbitt of Fredericksburg; two step-brothers, Richie (Sona) Ellis of Mason City, and Tony (Diana) Ellis of California; one step-sister, Mary (John) Bohannan of Springfield, Missouri; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her father.