James 'Butch' Leach, 78

Jerome “Butch” Leach, age 78 of Fredericksburg, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg, with the Rev. Scott Smith officiating. For those unable to attend the Service in person, please join the family via Livestream on Jerome’s obituary page on the funeral home website.

Inurnment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg, with Brett Leach, Alek Rethamel, Ryan Leach, Garrett Rethamel, Jordan Leach, Justin Leach, Jacob Leach, Ashley Feltz and Kayley Rethamel serving at urn bearers. Honorary urn bearers are Carter Hughes, Crayton Leach, and Dawson Leach.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg. Visitation continues an hour before the service at the church on Friday.

Jerome Kenneth “Butch” Leach, a loving and adventurous soul, passed away on July 18, 2023, in Fredericksburg, due to injuries sustained in a pedestrian/automobile accident.

Born on Nov. 13, 1944, in New Hampton, the son of Derwood and Maxine (Potratz) Leach. Butch was a man of many talents and interests, always ready for a new adventure.

Butch attended school in Fredericksburg and graduated from Fredericksburg High School in 1963.

He was introduced to his first wife, Vera Wiharm, through mutual friends and the couple married on Oct. 19, 1963, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sumner. They were blessed with three children — Jeff in 1964, Karie in 1967 and Travis in 1970. They enjoyed 40 years of marriage together before Vera sadly passed away in 2004.

Butch met Norma Pickar at a Christmas program at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sumner, and they had their first date on New Year’s Day in 2005. The couple married on Aug. 1, 2006, at the Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg, blending their families together.

For 36 years, Butch dedicated his professional life to John Deere in Waterloo, where he specialized as a machinist. Even while working there, he continued to farm the family Homestead Century farm for 33 years until 2010. His analytical mind and meticulous nature were evident in both his professional and personal life, especially in his cooking, where he ensured everything was just right.

A passionate fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and UNI Panthers, Butch loved going for a cruise in his convertible with no particular destination in mind, letting the journey be the adventure. He enjoyed yard work, gardening, and canning pickles. He loved to travel, with memorable trips to Alaska, Hawaii and Japan being particular highlights. But above all, he loved his family and cherished every moment spent with them.

Butch is survived by his wife, Norma Leach of Fredericksburg; son, Travis (Christa) Leach of Jesup; daughter, Karie (Terry) Rethamel of Hampton, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Brenda Leach of New Hampton; step-son, Tony (Cindy) Hoth of Sumner; step-daughter, Dr. Shawn Peters of Forest Grove, Oregon; nine grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four brothers, Robert (Glenice) Leach of La Porte City, James Leach of McPherson, Kansas, Randy (Mary Jane) Leach of Fredericksburg, and Leon (Robbie Fye) Leach of Cedar Falls; one sister, Linda (Richard) Marszalek of Mundelein, Illinois; and sister-in-law, Sherri Leach of Waterloo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Vera; son, Jeff Leach in February 2022; brother, Gerry Leach; and sister-in-law, Veryl Leach.

Butch’s life was a testament to his loving and adventurous spirit, and he will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege to know him. His legacy will live on in the hearts of his family and friends and in the many lives he touched during his remarkable journey.