David L. Richards, 53

David L. Richards, age 53 of Devils Lake, North Dakota, and formerly of Iowa, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Sanford on Broadway in Fargo with loving family at his side.

Visitation was held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., with the funeral service following at 10:30 a.m. — all at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Devils Lake.

Casket bearers were Bryan Davis, Easton Richards, Emerson Richards, Dennis Gleason, Victoria Parrish and Trysten Parrish.

David Lawrence Richards was born on June 1, 1970 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, son of Larry and Karen (Lange) Richards.

He was reared and educated in Sioux City and Charles City, graduating from Charles City High School with the Class of 1988.

He continued his education at Iowa State University in Ames, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in 1992.

David began his working career as a manger of various lumber yards for Builders First Source in Devils Lake North Dakota; Greeley, Colorado; Roanoke, Virginia; Owatonna, Minnesota and Bettendorf. He ended his work career as the project manager for Gleason Construction. David loved working for Dennis Gleason.

On April 18, 1998, David married Samantha Carter and David became the father of Vaughn Davis, Jacob Richards and Ana Richards. They later divorced.

He was currently planning to marry Jocelyn Miller of Devils Lake.

David enjoyed traveling, rock and roll music, hunting, fishing, playing Nerf guns with his kids and spending time with his grandkids.

His life was too short, but we will hold David in our hearts and memories forever.

David is survived by his fiancé Jocelyn Miller; children, Samantha Vaughn (Bryan) Davis, Ray North Dakota, Jacob Richards, Devils Lake, North Dakota, and Ana Richards, Garrison, North Dakota; grandchildren, Rowan and Lucy Davis; mother, Karen Richards; brother, Greg Richards and his wife Rachel of Ionia; and other precious family.

He was preceded in death by his father Larry, paternal and maternal grandparents and niece Aspen Richards.