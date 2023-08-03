Lester E. Mahlstedt Jr., age 68 of Ionia, died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

A funeral service for family and close friends will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with the Rev. Scott Smith presiding.

Friends may greet the family from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton.

Lester Ernest Mahlstedt, born on May 12, 1955, in Waverly. He was the son of Lester Mahlstedt Sr. and Marian Mellmann and spent his formative years in Fredericksburg, where he attended school and graduated from Fredericksburg High School in 1973.

During his school days, Lester was an active individual who excelled in sports, particularly basketball. He also showed a keen interest in agriculture and was deeply involved in the FFA.

He spent many of his younger years assisting his family on the farm, notably helping his father on the milk route. It was during this time that he began to develop a fondness for working on cars, attending auto mechanic schooling, which ultimately ignited a lifelong passion.

In pursuit of his dreams, Lester took a bold step and became the proud owner of a gas station in Lawler, where he worked diligently and fearlessly rode his motorcycle to work even in the harsh winters to save a few bucks on gas.

Later on, he joined the Department of Transportation (DOT) as a mechanic in Waukon and subsequently transferred to Charles City, where he continued to contribute his skills until his well-earned retirement in 2019.

However, Lester’s true love was found on the racetracks. He had a burning passion for anything with an engine, and this love drove him to participate in drag races in Waterloo and race numerous laps at local dirt tracks in Cresco, West Union, and Decorah, where his favorite track resided. For Lester, racing was not only about the thrill but also the sense of competition it brought, proving his worth as a driver without solely relying on extravagant investments in his car.

Throughout his life, Lester’s love for racing extended to his children, whom he cherished deeply. He had four children and five grandchildren, and some of their most cherished memories together revolved around the race track. His endearing habit of teasing his sons while they raced with his famous line, “cars fine, must be the driver,” will forever be etched in their hearts. Lester was a devoted and affectionate man who treasured his time with family above all else.

Lester Ernest Mahlstedt leaves behind a profound impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him. His passion for cars and racing, his unwavering love for his family, and his willingness to help others will forever be remembered.

Lester is survived by two daughters, Lisa (Joel) Miller of Derby, Kansas, and Sheree (Dana) Meihost of Ionia; two sons, Zac Mahlstedt of Alta Vista, and Brian (Kayla) Mahlstedt of Tripoli; five grandchildren; one brother, Larry (Kevin Spire) Mahlstedt of Des Moines; and four sisters, Elinor (Stu) Ferguson of Woodland Park, Colorado, Linda (Ken) Mulholland of Savannah, Illinois, Deloris (Steve) Ryan of LeGrand, and Betty (Bruce) Lampe of Ionia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mary Jane Mahlstedt in infancy.