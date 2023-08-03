David Jacobsen, 82

David Jacobsen, age 82 of Fredericksburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg with the Rev. Ronnie Koch officiating. Lunch will be served following the burial at the City Hall in Fredericksburg.

Interment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg with Mitch Jacobsen, Lindsey Jacobsen, Alex Kerr, Zak Kerr, Dan Kerr, Brad Kerr, and Todd Kerr serving as pallbearers. Military honors will be conducted by Amvets Post 90.

Friends may greet the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg.

David Frederick Jacobsen was born on Oct. 12, 1940, to Frederick and Bessie (Renslow) Jacobsen. Dave grew up in West St. Paul, Minnesota, and graduated from Sibley High School in 1958.

Immediately following graduation, he enlisted into the United States Marine Corps. Dave was a proud Marine and served his country well for ten years, including both active and reserve service. Dave achieved the rank of staff sergeant and he carried himself throughout his entire life to be a proud Marine, father, husband, stepdad, grandpa, great-randpa, friend and overall outstanding citizen.

In 1962, Dave married Gwen Paul in West St. Paul and shortly after moved to Rochester, Minnesota, starting a family and raising two boys – Paul and Troy. Dave continued to serve in the Reserves while also discovering he had the “gift of gab” while working his first sales positions at both 7-Up and Gerber Baby Foods.

After his service and term in the Marines, Dave and his family moved to Minnesota City, Minnesota, where Dave was a sales representative for A.A.L., selling life and health insurance in the Winona area for 20 years. In 1984, after years of being around animals and watching his eldest son grow a love for raising fox, Dave turned his talents into representing National Feeds Inc., the company that supplied dog and fox food to kennels and distributers throughout the entire U.S., Canada and Alaska.

Dave divorced in 1989, but in 1991, Dave found love again and married the “town sweetheart” — Joan Kerr from Fredericksburg. Dave was a well-known member of the community and was often seen at the golf course or out and about with his friends and neighbors.

Dave was a proud member of the Amvets Post 90 in Fredericksburg, Iowa, for 21 years, and after his retirement from National, he was elected post commander and served this post and community proudly. He especially took pride in organizing the town’s Memorial Day programs and many other events.

Dave was also elected and served as the Chickasaw County Veterans Affairs service officer — located in New Hampton. Dave helped countless veterans and their families in the area during their search for information, government funding, help and support. Dave was also instrumental in the funding and development of the Veterans Memorial located in Fredericksburg.

Dave had many talents and he loved spending his time working in his woodshop, playing golf, traveling, playing cards and fishing with his boys in Canada.

Dave was a man of great faith who dressed well and had an unforgettable handshake!

Survivors include his wife: Joan (Kerr) Jacobsen of Fredericksburg; his sons, Paul (Jenelle) Jacobsen of Minnesota City, Minnesota, and Troy (Laurie) Jacobsen of Minneiska, Minnesota. Dave is also survived by Dan (Lori) Kerr of Des Moines, Brad (Tami) Kerr of Huxley and Todd (fiancé Mary Clark) Kerr of Des Moines; grandchildren, Mitch (Paige) Jacobsen, Lindsey Jacobsen and Kailey (James) Winterbottom, Tallie, Zak (Jennifer) and Alex Kerr; and great-grandchildren, Miles Jacobsen and Brooks and Boston Kerr; siblings, John (Carol) Jacobsen, Barb Kleinek and Suzanne Bruggman; and many nieces, nephews, true friends and caring neighbors; and he will truly be missed by many.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all the caring nurses and Hospice staff at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Dawson.