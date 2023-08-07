Larry Lee Franzen, 73

Larry Lee Franzen, age 73 of Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at at Unity Point- Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with Deacon Vic DeSloover officiating.

Interment was held in Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg.

Friends greeted the family from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Hugeback - Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continued an hour prior to the service at the funeral home in New Hampton on Monday.

Larry Lee Franzen — a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend — was born on April 30, 1950, in New Hampton, to Arnold and Elsie (Wilkie) Franzen. Larry was a lifelong resident of Chickasaw County and a pillar of his community.

Larry attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic School in Lawler for grade school and went on to graduate from Turkey Valley High School in 1969.

After graduation, he worked for the Woodring family on their farming operation, helping in various ways. Larry then spent 16 years working for Harvey Drewelow as a jack of all trades and an integral part of his farming operation. Larry worked at Oliver/White in Charles City while working for Harvey and went on to work full-time for Harvey.

Larry met Mary Hurley through a mutual friend and their love story started. They were married on April 30, 1976. Larry and Mary made their home in Fredericksburg.

Deciding to change careers, Larry began working for the Fred Carlson Company on road construction. Larry continued working on road construction working for the State of Iowa. He then moved on to the Fredericksburg Co-op, where he held numerous tasks and duties. Larry’s love for his community led him to work for the Fredericksburg School System as a custodian for 27 years. Larry also drove a full-time bus route and lunch bus until he retired in 2013. He loved interacting with the students and he was notorious for slipping them a piece of candy when the teachers weren’t looking. He acquired the nickname “Candyman” as all the kids would stand in line after lunch with their hand out waiting patiently for their piece of candy.

After retirement, Larry returned to the school and continued to serve his community by driving for Sumner-Fredericksburg Schools having a full-time bus route and shuttle route until he became sick in 2017.

Larry was known for his love of tinkering on cars and just about anything. He had a skill for being able to fix anything and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, affectionately known as the Kit Cats and the Tom Cats.

As a fun-loving grandpa, he made sure to give each grandchild a taste of ice cream at two weeks old, no questions asked. Larry was a well known jokester that loved to make people smile and laugh. He woke up every morning smiling and singing and grateful for a new day. If you knew him at any length, he more than likely had a nickname for you that carried on as long as he was here. He started a family tradition at Christmas time that involved a calculator box and it was an anticipation as to who would get it every year.

It was always a surprise what might be in it and the grandkids looked forward to it every year waiting to see who was the one that got it. He loved wrapping present for any occasion, especially Christmas and adding his extra special touch of extra tape and sometimes duck tape to make it take a little longer to open your gift and he would be giggling and smiling the whole time.

Gardening, fishing, and hunting were passions that Larry had throughout his life. He had a hobby of growing and selling sweet corn and was a self-described expert at picking the perfect ear of corn. Larry’s friendly demeanor and selfless nature made him beloved by all who knew him.

Larry secretly loved cooking, baking and canning. He learned from his mom, Elsie, as a young boy how to make homemade noodles it was a specialty. Elsie labored and loved spending time with Larry and you would find him in the kitchen every chance he could. He passed his cooking secrets and baking skills on to his granddaughter Lucky, who was a quick learner and will carry on his secret recipes.

Larry and Mary had two children — Laura Lea and Traci Ann, both born in New Hampton, — and a wonderful son by marriage Danny Loewen. Larry grew very close with Danny and they spent lots of time together. Larry enjoyed spending countless hours with his girls. It didn’t matter if he was sleep deprived you would find him outside playing, pulling them around with the lawnmower, taking rides in the truck, riding the tractor or playing with the kittens or dogs. When not outside they were playing cards or board games making the most of every second. He was an amazing father and provider for his family, their biggest cheerleader and loving each one in every possible way. His family was EVERYTHING TO HIM.

He loved to surprise and spoil his best friend and the love of his life, Mary. He did so in many ways, buying a funnel cake at Dairy Days, a new outfit, a ride around town, popcorn from Theisens, making Mary’s favorite dish, bringing home pull tabs/lottery tickets for them to do together, treats from the store or just watching TV together.

They were rarely apart in their over 50 years together and took care of each other and enjoyed every single second together in the good and the bad. It wasn’t about money, material objects or anything like that. It was about each other and living the life they built and loved together.

Larry’s life was one of love, service, and dedication to his family and community. His memory will live on through the countless lives he touched and the lasting impact he made on those around him. He will be dearly missed, but his spirit will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Larry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Franzen of Fredericksburg; a daughter, Lauri Ackerman of Frederika; a son through marriage, Danny (Norie) Loewen of Carpenterville, Illinois, 11 grandchildren, Nicole Steege (Shane Thibadeau) of Fredericksburg, Blake Steege (Makaya Henniges) of Fredericksburg, Erika (Grant) Hoogendoorn of Diamond, Missouri, McKenzie Steege (Tucker Wilson) of Lime Springs, Jessica Hirsch of Dumont, Cloe Hirsch of Sumner, Colton Hirsch of Fredericksburg, Luka Franzen Ackerman of Frederika, Gavin Franzen Ackerman of Frederika, Trish (Kurt) Hendricks of Illinois, and Trevor Loewen of Carpenterville, Illinois; five great-grandchildren, Weston Steege and Ryker Thibadeau, Taylor Loewen, and Maverick and Lucy Henricks; three sisters, Linda (Ken) Schaufenbuel of Lawler, Lorraine (Ray) Armbrecht of Fredericksburg, and LeAnn Franzen of Lawler; a brother-in-law, Fred (Diana) Murray of Fredericksburg; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Traci Hirsch; a grandson in infancy; four brothers, Lyle, Leo, LaVerne, and Lennie Franzen; and sisters, Gerri (Bob) Randall and Leona Murray.