Roger L. Burgart, 71

Roger L. Burgart, age 71 of Sumner, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Services are tentatively scheduled for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner with the Rev. Ralph Davis officiating.

Burial will follow at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post 223 American Legion of Sumner.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner and for one hour preceding Mass at the Church on Friday.

Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Roger’s family. Please visit www.beckermilnesrettig.com for condolences and updates on services.

Roger Lee, son of Clayton and Virginia (Johnston) Burgart, was born Aug. 26, 1951, in New Hampton. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Hampton.

Roger received his education in the New Hampton school district and graduated from New Hampton High School in 1969.

Roger served in the United States Army from 1971 until being honorably discharged in 1973. He was stationed at Ft. Benning during the Viet Nam Conflict.

On Nov. 16, 1974, Roger was united in marriage with Mary Ruroden at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Hampton.

He began his working career at Morgan Turkey Farms prior to working for the city of Sumner for over 20 years, retiring in 2016. In addition to working for the city, Roger had a lawn care and chemical spraying business that he was still operating.

He was a long time member of Thomas E. Woods Post 223 American Legion of Sumner, Northeast Iowa Antique Engine and Power Group, Lions Club, Fire Department, SEMS, Knights of Columbus and managed the His Hands Food Pantry with his wife, Mary.

This past June, Roger was honored to fly on the Honor Flight and he was accompanied by his son, Dan “Spanky.” He was also recently presented a Quilt of Valor.

Roger remained extremely busy with his volunteer service and his lawn care business, but in his limited spare time, he enjoyed collecting antique tractors and tinkering on them, deer hunting with family, annual trips with his brother and family to Texas to go wild hog hunting, tractor pulls (organized the Sumner Labor Day Tractor Pull for the past 16 years) and giving kids rides on the wagon he pulled with his tractor.

Roger is survived by his wife, Mary of Sumner; children, Dan “Spanky” (Linda) Burgart of Tripoli, Jessica (Bruce Pavelec) Burgart of Tripoli and Cory (Vanessa Westen) Burgart of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Mason (Gabby Power) Malget of La Porte City, Trent Pavelec of Frederika, and Amber (Ben) Osborn of Ankeny; great-grandchild, Addison Osborn; siblings, Diane Dann of Fredericksburg, Barbara (Dennis) Folkers of Oelwein, Rick (Jan) Burgart of New Hampton, Randy (Linda) Burgart of New Hampton, Dixie (Jim) Joebgen of North Washington, Rocky (Sue) Burgart of New Hampton, and Dawn (John) Eichenberger of Lawler; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Harlan (Ingrid) Ruroden of Loveland, Colorado, Susan (Jeff) Felder of Oelwein, and Kenny Lechtenberg of North Washington; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Bailey.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Gordon and Betty Ruroden; grandson, Ty Pavelec; siblings, Cheryl Lechtenberg, Rance Burgart, Joseph in infancy; and dog, Sassy.