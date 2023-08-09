Landri Marie Burgart, 20

#LiveLikeLandri

Landri Marie Burgart, age 20, was born April 7, 2003, in Waterloo, at the Covenant Medical Center. She was the beloved daughter of Jill and Jeramy Burgart. On Aug. 1, 2023, Landri went to be with Jesus following a tragic accident.

Landri attended Waverly-Shell Rock School District, where she graduated on May 30, 2021. She was actively involved in FCCLA and attended many district and national meetings and conferences. She enjoyed traveling with the organization and loved making new friendships throughout it. Landri also enjoyed being a part of Movement Youth through Crosspoint Church in High School where she established lifelong friendships and grew in her relationship with Christ.

She was actively involved in her home Church, St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Readlyn. She was baptized there on May 25, 2003, with Cara and Mike Rice and Angela Burgart as her sponsors. On April 16, 2017, Landri was confirmed at St Matthew Lutheran surrounded by friends and family.

All throughout her life she served there. She played the piano on Sunday mornings, served in the Sunday School rooms and was the secretary up until this past July. She greatly cherished being a part of the Church her family has been a part of for many years.

After high school, Landri went to Hawkeye Community College where she graduated with an associate’s degree. Landri was currently attending the University of Northern Iowa where she was majoring in recreation, tourism and non-profit organizational leadership with a minor in educational studies. She was planning to graduate in May 2024, and was going to use her degree to one day work with kids at camps and assist with planning and going on mission trips.

Landri was highly involved in The Point College Ministry through Crosspoint Church as well as Chi Alpha College Ministry at UNI. She attended both ministries services, was active in small groups and always made sure she was at all of the extra fun events. Landri attended many Chi Alpha conferences and retreats where she learned and grew in her relationship with God. On Oct. 15, 2022, Landri was water baptized and recommitted her life to Jesus. She loved Him wholeheartedly and had a desire to know him more every day.

Landri cherished her family and loved them so well. She prioritized time with them, always made sure she was at every family gathering and loved seeing them all, even if it was just for a few hours. She enjoyed going on family vacations with her parents and loved seeing God’s creation. She would always pack a million snacks and made sure to get souvenir pennies wherever they were. Countless memories were created with their entire family; and are ones they will hold onto forever.

Another one of Landri’s loves was elephants. If you knew her, you know she had an elephant of every size and type. There were wooden, ceramic, glass, plastic, and stuffed elephants all over her room. She always had one clipped on her Bible bag, one on her keychain and in her car. If she ever came across anything that had to do with an elephant, she would get it.

Landri had such a big heart for children. She began babysitting as soon as she could and enjoyed watching many families’ kids on weeknights and weekends. This past summer Landri worked at Kids Adventure for the city of Hudson. She had the best summer there and was so excited to share with everyone all the fun stories about her days with the kiddos. She cherished each of them and had a patience and passion for any child she would encounter.

Landri’s greatest joy in life was sharing the Gospel with those around her. She loved Jesus so much and was eager to learn and know more about him so she could share with others. She read her Bible every day, kept many journals, and had prayer cards for her dear friends and family. She was intentional with her prayer life; and spent every morning with Jesus. Growing in her walk with Christ was important to her, so she often read and reread many books, which was so evident in how she lived each and every day.

Landri’s favorite Bible verse was Acts 20:24: it says: “However, I consider my life worth nothing to me; my only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me- the task of testifying to the good news of God’s grace.”

This was Landri’s heart. She lived every day to its fullest and ensured to always put others first in any way she could. She had a genuine deep care for every person she encountered and wanted to always know more about them. She was a living display of grace. Always forgiving, so gentle and kind, bursting with joy, full of compassion, love & humility. So full of life, with an unforgettable smile, a memorable laugh and a deep love for everyone. Landri was such a light and truly lit up every room she was in. She left a lasting impact on everyone she met.

Landri will be greatly missed by her parents, Jill and Jeramy Burgart; her grandparents, Duke and Marian Schneider and Tom and Dorann Burgart; her aunt, Angela Burgart; her aunt and uncle Cara and Mike Rice; cousins Levi and Landen Rice; and so many dear friends. Landri had a heart of gold and is forever loved and missed by many. May we all live like Landri.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Crosspoint Church (215 3rd St NW, the NW entrance is handicap accessible) in Waverly and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Crosspoint Church. A luncheon will follow at The Centre Hall (1211 4th St SW) in Waverly. The funeral procession to take Landri to her place of rest, St. Matthew Cemetery in Readlyn will depart The Centre Hall at 1:30 p.m.

Graveside services will commence at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Landri’s family for a later designation.

I Love You Forever

“I love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be!”

#LiveLikeLandri