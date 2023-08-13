Joyce Kramer, 79

Joyce Kramer, age 79 of New Hampton, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Alta Vista, with the Rev. Jerry Kopacek officiating.

Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Alta Vista, with Jessica Johnson, Christina Speicher, Ethan Orthaus, Norah Orthaus, Connor Kramer, Kolton Kramer, Shelby Brooks, Bridget Bouska and Lindsey Bouska serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, before the Mass at the church in Alta Vista.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences for the Kramer family may be left at www.hugebackfunerahome.com.

Marion Joyce Kramer, known fondly as Joyce passed away peacefully at UIHC in Iowa City on Aug. 10, 2023, with family by her side.

Born in New Hampton, on April 2, 1944, Joyce was the beloved daughter of John and Charlene (Dahlen) Brannon. She grew up five miles east of New Hampton on the Brannon farm.

Joyce attended St. Joseph Catholic School through the eighth grade and graduated from New Hampton High School with the Class of 1962.

After graduation, she worked at the White-Oliver Tractor plant in Charles City as a secretary before her marriage to Norbert Kramer.

Joyce and Norb’s love story began in the rural fields of New Hampton when her grandma, Clara Dahlen, asked her to take cream puffs to the neighbor boy driving a tractor in the next field. That boy was Norbert Kramer. They formed a deep bond, with Norb often spending time with Joyce’s brothers. Their friendship blossomed into love, and the couple were married on April 27, 1963, at St Joseph Catholic Church in New Hampton. They made their forever home on the Kramer farm north of New Hampton, where they welcomed four daughters and two sons into their family.

Life on the farm was a shared endeavor for Joyce and Norbert. Together, they worked milking cows, raising calves, pigs, chickens, and a large vegetable garden. Joyce was a wonderful cook and baker, known especially for her Christmas cutout cookies and pies. She even made a pie for Norbert every Sunday until the demands of raising their children took precedence. After her children were grown, she worked for a few years at Fairview Guest Home in New Hampton as a Universal Worker.

Joyce was a faithful member of the St Bernard’s Rosary Society, demonstrating a devout adoration for the Blessed Virgin Mary. She loved playing cards, particularly euchre and was a fan of old-time polka music, Mollie B and Lawrence Welk. Joyce and Norbert often danced to waltzes, creating cherished memories. In her quieter moments, Joyce enjoyed watching TV, especially Hawkeye sports, bird watching, and babysitting her grandchildren.

Joyce had a special place in her heart for Bonnie and Clyde, her beloved cats. Their mutual affection was a testament to Joyce’s kind and loving nature.

Joyce is survived by her children, Laure (Daryl) Bouska of Waucoma, Michelle (Jim) Orthaus and Carol Speicher of New Hampton, Dave (Janiece) Kramer of Fredericksburg, and John Kramer of New Hampton; her grandchildren, Shelby Brooks (Joseph Bielema), Jessica (Sam) Johnson, Bridget Bouska, Lindsey Bouska, Christina Speicher (Will Winter), Ethan and Norah Orthaus and Connor and Kolton Kramer; great-grandchild, Noah Brooks; brothers, Clinton Brannon and Merle (Delores) Brannon; and sister, Frances Engel.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents’ her beloved husband of 55 years, Norbert; her daughter, Sue Brooks; son-in-law, Dan Speicher; sister-in-law. Joanne Brannon; and brother-in-law Larry Engel.

Joyce will be remembered as a pillar of kindness, faith, and generosity. Her spirit will continue to inspire and guide all who were fortunate to know her. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of her family and friends, and she will be dearly missed.