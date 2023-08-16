Clarissa Sue Lechtenberg, 25

Clarissa Sue Lechtenberg, age 25 of New Hampton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at her home.

Clarissa Sue was born on Oct. 23, 1997, in Waterloo. She was raised in New Hampton and spent much of her life on her family farm in rural Lawler.

She received her education at New Hampton High School and was a graduating member of the Class of 2016. She was an active FFA member serving as an officer while in high school and was a proud New Hampton Chickasaw.

She went on to further her education at Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar and graduated with her AA in early childhood education.

Clarissa loved going to the farm, playing with her cats, going on walks and ranger rides and spending time with Oreo the goat. Clarissa enjoyed listening to music, listening to Joyce Meyer services, reading her Bible and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Clarissa liked to hang out with her “home girls” by getting together, talking and texting. She was known to her friends as the “Queen of Hearts.”

Clarissa will be known as always remembering others on their special days such as birthdays, anniversaries and holidays. Family members always knew they could expect a special text from her with well wishes on their day.

Clarissa was a woman of faith and was an active member of St. John’s Stapleton Church, rural Waucoma, where she was baptized and confirmed. Clarissa was always willing to step in and help. She especially enjoyed acolyting and ushering at church.

Clarissa is survived by her mother, Sue Ellen Lechtenberg, New Hampton; three nephews; and many great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.

Clarissa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arlie and Ellen Stange and many great- uncles, and great aunts.