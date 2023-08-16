Betty J. Venem, 91

Betty J. Venem, age 91 of Jesup, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at La Porte City Specialty Care.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church, Jesup, with burial at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Graceland Cemetery, New Hampton.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023,at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church.

Memorials will be directed to the First Presbyterian Church.

Betty Jane Venem was born March 2, 1932, in New Hampton, the daughter of Walter Kurt Schuchhardt and Leanor Elsie Augusta (Drewelow) Schuchhardt.

She grew up in Boyd and attended country schools.

On Jan. 31, 1951, she married Richard Lee Venem at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton.

Betty worked many years at Jesup Community Schools as a cook for the school lunch program. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and a charter member of the Jesup Golf & Country Club. She was a Girl Scout leader, an avid bowler, enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, watching the sporting events of her children and grandchildren and did beautiful needlework and quilts.

Betty is survived by one daughter, Linda Schmit of Jesup; three sons, Wayne (Sue) Venem of Jesup, Roger (Lesa) Venem of New Hampton, and Robert (Joan) Venem of Jesup; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Larry (Sarah) Schuchhardt of Garner, Richard (Sharon) Schuchhardt of New Hampton and Norman Schuchhardt of Austin, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard L. Venem; one son, Richard E. Venem; one granddaughter, Addisyn Menuey; one son-in-law, Larry Schmit; two brothers, Harold and Charles Schuchhardt; and one sister, Violet Janssen.

