William F. Wadey Sr., 86

William F. Wadey Sr., age 86 of Nashua, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 30, 2023, in an automobile accident.

William was born on July 30, 1936, on a farm near Plainfield, the son of John and Martha Wadey.

He graduated from Plainfield High School in 1954.

After school he married the love of his life, Betty Hall Wadey, on May 21, 1955. To this union, five children were born. They eventually made their home on the family farm near Nashua where they lived for several years before retiring to their current home in town. He worked numerous jobs throughout his lifetime to provide for his family.

William loved the outdoors and spent countless hours fishing, hunting, and gardening. One of his greatest enjoyments came from spending time with his family and friends, including the monthly family potlucks.

William accepted the Lord as his personal Savior on October 16, 1966 by simply trusting that “Jesus died for me.” He was in fellowship at the Antioch Gospel Hall near Clarksville, for several years, until he was no longer able to attend services due to his health.

William is survived by his wife of 68 years Betty Wadey of Nashua; three sons, Bill (Jackie) Wadey of Allison, Wes (Terri) Wadey of Charles City, and Doug (Kim) Wadey of Clarksville; one daughter, Lisa (John) Wessels of Allison; 17 grandchildren, Shawn (Aaron) Hauser of Greene, Bill Jr. (Maegann Townsend) Wadey of LeGrand, Luke (Krystal) Wadey of Allison, Olivia (Devan) Rademaker of Greene, Chad Wadey of Charles City, Jason (Sheila) Wadey of New Haven, Belinda (Jason) Swenson of Little Cedar, Elizabeth (Josh) Mahan of Nashua, Brandie Rogers of Charles City, Cameron Wadey of Greene, Alicia (Nate) O’Neill of Nashua, Justin (Michele) Marvin of Indianola, Amanda (Josh) Keyes of Charles City, Ashley (Patrick) Hunstiger of Mukilteo, Larissa (Matthew) Smith of Waterloo, Lakiesha Wessels of Cedar Falls, and Landen Wessels of Allison; 40 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Rhonda Aswegan in 1986.