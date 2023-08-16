William Arthur Kunzman, 85

William Arthur Kunzman, age 85 of Charles City and formerly of Nashua died Tuesday, August 14, 2023, at Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua with Pastor Todd Burrichter officiating.

Military honors will be held at the church following the service.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Hugeback & Johnson Funeral Home/Olson Chapel in Nashua and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. A Masonic service will be held following the visitation by the Tyrrell Lodge No. 116.

William, affectionately known to all as Bill, was born on Feb. 23, 1938, in Dubuque. Bill was a beloved figure in his community, known for his loving nature, thoughtful actions, and passionate dedication to the betterment of those around him.

Raised in Dubuque, Elkader, and Strawberry Point, Bill’s early education took place at the Strawberry Point School District, where he graduated in May of 1956. He then pursued higher education, earning a bachelor’s degree in math and physics from Upper Iowa University and a master’s degree in science from the University of Northern Iowa. His love for education and imparting knowledge would later steer him toward a fulfilling career in teaching.

Following his graduation, Bill served in the US Army from 1961 to 1963, a testament to his commitment to his country. He then embarked on his professional journey at Jessens Super Value in Strawberry Point, where he worked from 1953 to 1966.

In 1969, he found his true calling when he became a teacher at the Nashua/Nashua-Plainfield School Districts. He served in this capacity until his retirement in 1997, touching countless lives and inspiring generations of students.

Bill’s dedication to his community was evident in his active participation in various organizations. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua and held several offices in the local NSEA, including president, vice-president, and membership chairperson. He was a member of the Strawberry Point Jaycees, where he served as president, and he was affiliated with the NEA, ISEA and NSEA teachers union. He served a term on the Nashua City Council and chaired the Nashua Park Board for over a decade, playing a crucial role in developing the park system, campground, boat ramps and Veterans Park.

As a lifetime member of the Nashua VFW Post, Bill was instrumental in the establishment of the tank and howitzer in Veterans Park. He and his wife, Phyllis, volunteered for the Nashua Ambulance Service, where he drove and she attended to patients. They also delivered Meals-On-Wheels to shut-ins, reflecting their shared commitment to community service.

Bill was the secretary of Bradford Lodge No. 129, a 32-degree Mason, and a member of the Iowa Consistory. After retirement, he became involved in Mabel’s Building Mission and eventually took charge of the organization, leading a group of retired senior citizens in building homes for impoverished families in Mexico during the winter months.

Away from his work and community service, Bill enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping, and fishing. He was an ardent fan of golf and the Hawkeyes. He cherished his morning coffee sessions with the boys and loved taking his science club students on trips to Chicago, the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone.

In his lifetime, Bill was a beacon of love, thoughtfulness, and passion. He left an indelible mark on his community and the lives of those he touched. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew him.

Bill is survived by his wife Phyllis; step-son, Steven (Brenda) Thein of Austin, Minnesota; sister, Shirlee (Glen) Davidson of Brentwood, Tennessee; grandchildren, Tonia (Phillip) Knighten of Charles City, Trevor (Devinee) Thein of Mason City, Coty Hemann, and Dakota Thein of Maple Grove, Minnesota; great-grandchildren, Jalen Jones, Akil Knighten, Malik Knighten, Ana Knighten and Safiya Knighten all of Charles City, Asher and Kaylee Hemann of Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Everlee Thein of Mason City; sisters-in-law, Shirley Chesmore of Manchester, Carolyn (Tony) Kipper of Monticello, and Linda (Steve) Moritz of Manchester.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Ruby Proctor of Strawberry Point and William and Arlene Kunzman of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and brothers-in-law, Dick Swartz of Manchester, Curt Chesmore of Manchester, and Steven Moritz of Manchester.