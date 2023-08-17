Edna Loretta Franke, 86

Edna Loretta Franke, age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Edna Loretta Franke was born on Feb. 17, 1937, on the family farm northeast of Calmar. Edna was a compassionate soul who left an indelible mark on her family and community.

The second eldest daughter of Edmund and Cecelia Gerleman, Edna was raised with the values of hard work, faith, and community service. After attending St. Aloysius Catholic School through eighth grade, she graduated from Calmar High School in 1955 and then pursued her passion for helping others by earning her nursing degree from St. Francis School of Nursing in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1958.

It was during her time in La Crosse that she met Bob Franke while he was visiting relatives. Their meeting at the Avelon Dance Hall was the beginning of a beautiful love story, and the couple married at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Calmar on June 6, 1959.

Edna and Bob were blessed with six children. The family lived in Charles City in their early married life, where their four oldest boys — Michael, John, David, and Patrick — were born. They later welcomed Jeffrey and Sara in New Hampton. In 1961, Edna and Bob moved to a farm northeast of New Hampton and farmed together until Bob’s death in 2011.

Edna’s dedication to her profession was evident in her impressive nursing career. She began in private duty, then transitioned to the hospital setting at Floyd County Memorial Hospital in Charles City. Her impact on the nursing profession was most notable at the New Hampton hospital, where she served from 1961 until 2021. As a night supervisor for the majority of her nursing career, she skillfully balanced raising her children, working on the farm, and serving her community.

After retiring from nursing in 1995, Edna devoted her life to volunteering at MercyOne in New Hampton, serving on the Auxiliary Board for ten years. Her service at the hospital earned her a place on the Heritage Wall at MercyOne, a testament to her unwavering commitment to her community.

Edna was not only a dedicated professional but also a woman of many interests. She was an excellent cook, a gifted gardener and an enthusiastic fisherwoman. She loved wintering at the Villages in Florida with Bob and enjoyed her many “sisters’ day.” She considered day trips and the many bus trips with family and friends “good therapy.” A devout Catholic, Edna prayed the rosary and attended mass regularly. Edna loved to visit with people and was a treasured member of the Putter Pals neighborhood club.

Edna is survived by five sons, Michael (Deniz) of Waukee, John of Clear Lake, David (Jane) of Nora Springs, Patrick (Melanie) of Johnston, and Jeffrey (Natalie) of West Des Moines; her beloved 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; four sisters, Margaret (Robert) Koenigsfeld of New Hampton, Mardell (Larry) Corcoran of Ettrick, Wisconsin, Betty (John) Pell of Urbandale, and Phyllis Prybelski of Austin, Minnesota; sisters-in-law, Rita Gerleman of Calmar and Mary Franke of Cedar Falls; and brother-in-law, Ronald Kreitzer of Cresco.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Cecelia Gerleman; her husband, Bob, in 2011; her daughter, Sara, in 1994; her sister, Marie Kreitzer; her brother, Paul Gerleman; and her brothers-in-law, Ron Prybelski, Patrick Weigel, and James Franke.

Kind, faith-filled, and intelligent, Edna’s legacy will continue to inspire those who knew her. Her life was a testament to her love for her family, her faith, and her community. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.