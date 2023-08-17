Denise Holcomb, 59

Denise Holcomb, age 59 of New Hampton, IA, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at her home.

Private services will be held at a later date. Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton has been entrusted with Denise’s arrangements.

Denise Ann Holcomb passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2023, in New Hampton. Born on April 7, 1964, in Alabama, to the late Rowland and Betty (Chance) Holcomb, Denise’s life was a testament to her resilience, creativity and faith.

Being born into a military family, Denise’s early years were filled with adventure and a sense of purpose. She received her high school education in both Alabama and an American high school in Germany. This early exposure to different cultures and lifestyles instilled in her a sense of curiosity and a love for learning.

She carried this love for learning into her adult life, earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina in Aiken. Denise also served in the United States Navy but was honorably discharged due to health reasons. Her military service was a source of pride and shaped her into the strong, determined woman she became.

After her military service, Denise’s sense of adventure led her to move many times before finally settling in New Hampton in 2017. Each move was a new beginning, a new chapter in her book of life, and she embraced each with grace and optimism.

Denise was a woman of many interests and passions. The world spun around her grandchildren, and she relished every moment spent with them. Her love for music was infectious, and she found pure joy in every note.

She was a regular attendee at her local church, where she enjoyed the fellowship and the opportunity to socialize with her community. Denise also had a sweet tooth and was known for her love of desserts and candies.

Her collections of angels and Santa Claus items were a testament to her love for the whimsical and magical. Denise’s zest for reading was insatiable, and she could often be found with her nose in a book. She also had a knack for crafting, creating beautiful things with her hands that reflected her creative spirit.

Denise is survived by her son, Joshua Schuchhardt of Cedar Falls; daughter, Kaylin (Chris) Tynes of Alexandria, Louisiana; loving daughter-in-law, Ashely Schuchhardt of New Hampton; four grandchildren, Benjamin, Harper and Olivia Schuchhardt of New Hampton and June Tynes of Alexandria, Louisiana; one brother, Charlie (Beth) Holcomb of Knoxville, Tennessee; one sister-in-law, Leslie Holcomb of Montevallo, Alabama; two nieces, Theresa Holcomb of Bath, Maine, and Lily Waters of Knoxville, Tennessee; and three nephews, Christopher (Sarah) Holcomb of Brunswick, Maine, Phillip Stotler of Birmingham, Alabama, and Zane Water of Knoxville, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Steve and David Holcomb.

Denise was a woman of faith, generosity, and creativity. Her life was a testament to her strength, her resilience, and her love for her family. She touched many lives with her kindness and her spirit, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her loved ones, and in the many lives she touched throughout her remarkable journey.