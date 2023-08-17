Edward “Eddie” John Busta Jr., age 88 of Lawler, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler with the Rev. Nick Radloff celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the Lawler American Legion Post.

Friends may greet the family from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the church where there will be a family Rosary at 2:30 and a Scripture Service at 6 p.m. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Monday.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences for the Busta family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Edward John Busta Jr. was born Nov. 24, 1934, in rural Winneshiek County. He was the son of Edward John Busta Sr. and Elizabeth Heley Busta.

Eddie’s education began in a one-room schoolhouse just north of his family home. At the young age of 19, he was inducted into the U.S. Army on Oct. 5, 1955, where he served most of his time in post-war Germany. His service to his country was marked by an honorable discharge on April 24, 1957.

After his time in the military, Eddie returned to Iowa, where he met his future wife, Geraldine Lynch, at a dance in Lawler. The couple married on March 31, 1959, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Lawler.

The couple settled in their current rural Lawler home in March 1963. Eddie and Geraldine worked side by side on their farm, which included a dairy operation. Their hard work was a testament to their dedication and love for their land and their family.

Eddie was an active part of the local American Legion post. His commitment to the community and to his fellow veterans was a testament to his character.

Eddie retired from farming but his love continued for the land and the rural lifestyle. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing locally and sharing the fruits of his labor with his family. He had a particular fondness for panfish, crappie and bluegill.

He will be remembered for his thoughtful demeanor, his dedication to his family and his community. Eddie’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His life was a testament to the power of hard work, faith and love, and he will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Geraldine; 11 children, Janice (Ronnie) Klimesh of Lawler, Joann (Ken) Lacek of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, Allan (Rose) Busta of Rochester, Minnesota, Dennis (Rosie) Busta of Forest City, Kathy (Brian) Meissen of New Hampton, Gary (Karen) Busta of Hampton, Minnesota, Linda (Mark) Boland of Calmar, Brian Busta of Rogers, Minnesota, Duane Busta and Diane (Chris) Hoey, both of Lawler, and Lauren (Lorraine) Busta of Woodbury, Minnesota; 20 grandchildren, Troy Klimesh, Tyler Klimesh, Kyle Lacek, Marlana Ayers, Paul Busta, Ann Wilcox, Amanda Rosacker, Adam Busta, Autumn Fettkether, Avery Busta, Megan Mueterthies, Nichole Meissen, Samantha Swestka, Jordan Boland, Kerri Hoey, Brooke Flattum, Isabel Hopp, Natalie Hoey, Luke Busta and Emily Busta; 16 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Arnold (Sandy) Busta of Lawler, Bernard (Karen) Busta of Waucoma, and James (Mary Lou) Busta of Onalaska, Wisconsin; one sister, Darlene Gebel of New Hampton; brothers-in-law, Jack (Pat) Lynch and Gene (Jane) Lynch, both of Lawler, Don (Irene) Lynch of New Hampton, Pat (Mary) Lynch of Clarksville, Bob (Darlys) Lynch of Decorah, and Steve Lynch of Lawler; and sisters-in-law, Donna Hoehn of Lawler, Diane (Don) Hoffman of Guthrie, Oklahoma, and Angie Busta of Waucoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lorraine (Ed) Panos, Gladys (Richard) Balik, Walter Busta, and Betty Busta; brother-in-law, Francis Gebel and sister-in-law, Mary (Glen) Rosonke.