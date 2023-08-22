Carol Joanne Burgart, 87

Carol Joanne Burgart, age 87 of New Hampton, died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton, where there will be a 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour before the Mass at the church on Saturday.

Online condolences for the Burgart family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Carol Joanne Burgart, born on June 5, 1936, in New Hampton, to William and Irene (Munson) Ball. She lived a life of service, love and unwavering faith. A woman of exceptional strength and spirit, Carol passed away, leaving behind a legacy of love and an indelible mark on the hearts of her family and friends.

Growing up, Carol’s life was marked by hard work and dedication. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School and later graduated from New Hampton High School in 1954. Her early years were filled with memorable experiences working at the local Tastee Freeze, which her parents managed, and later at Sullivan Law and Insurance. Carol’s youthful days were marked by joy and love, especially during her courtship with Reynold, which included many rides on his Indian motorcycle.

Carol’s marriage to Reynold J. Burgart on Sept. 11, 1954, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in New Hampton, was the beginning of a beautiful journey. To this union, seven children were born. Carol and Reynold worked hand in hand in their farming and livestock operation, building a home filled with love and warmth in rural New Hampton.

In 1970, Carol began working for the federal government at the then-Farmers Home Administration in New Hampton. She served diligently until her retirement in 1991, gaining a wealth of knowledge about real estate and financing. Even after retirement, Carol’s industrious spirit led her to work part-time at Raleigh Hill Golf Course, Edward Jones, and later at Phillips Modern Ag, where she served for 13 years until her second retirement in 2010.

Known for her creative talents, Carol was an accomplished seamstress, often sewing clothes for her daughters and their Barbie dolls. She also upholstered furniture, showcasing her artistic flair. A lover of the outdoors, Carol enjoyed fishing, golfing, and annual family trips to the Minnesota lakes.

She cherished the simple moments of life, like Saturday mornings with her daughters, catching up on the week’s happenings around the dining room table. Carol was an avid bridge player and was very talented at the game. She loved to read and would go through a bag of books from the library in a week.

Carol’s love for her family was profound. She took great pleasure in attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, plays, and other activities. She cherished the yearly mother-daughter weekends in the fall.

Carol is survived by her husband, Reynold; daughters, Geralyn (Kim) Wisner and Debra (Tom) Pritts of New Hampton, Julie (Jim) Rausch of Ionia, and Lisa (Gene) Costello of Calmar; sons, John of New Hampton and Mark of Cedar Rapids; 15 grandchildren: Seth, Derek (Jennifer), and Ethan Wisner, Ashley (Tyler) Yearous and Cameron Pritts, Brianna (Justin) Schmidt and Cole Rausch, Nichole (Jess) Ellingson and Jarett Costello, Brenna, Eric, Kevin, and Jaidan Burgart, and Bailey (Mitch) Hines and Carson (Alex) Hayden; 16 great-grandchildren, Paige, Alivya, Kinnick, Henry, Evelyn, Reid, and Bodie Wisner, Hailey and Adalyn Yearous, Mason Schmidt, Rhiannon, Danielle, Olive, and Lucy Ellingson, Brian and Theodore Hines, and baby Hayden due in December; siblings Marion (Clifford) Burgart, Judy (Darrell) Blake, and Gary (Terry) Ball; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James (twin to John), in infancy; daughter-in-law, Donna Burgart; brother, Ray (Joan) Ball; sister, Sharon (David) Messersmith; and sister-in-law, Celine (Duane) Galligan.

Carol’s life was a testament to her loving, spirited, and courageous nature. Her faith, love for people, and dedication to her family will forever be remembered.

Her legacy lives on in the hearts of those she loved and those who loved her. Carol Burgart’s life was a beautiful tapestry of love, faith, and service, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.