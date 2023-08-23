Edward Boehmer Jr., 87

Edward Boehmer Jr. passed peacefully at his home Sunday Aug. 20, 2023, with his family by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Club in Osage. A time of sharing for family and friends will be at 5 p.m.

Ed was born February 25, 1936, to parents Edward and Clara (Ross) Boehmer, in New Hampton.

Ed served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1961.

On June 8, 1957 he married the love of his life, Beverly Randall, at the Sacred Heart Church in Osage. Out of that love, six children were born. Their marriage began in Minneapolis before returning to the Osage area to raise their family.

He worked for numerous farmers prior working at Lamberts Lumber Yard as a yard foreman.

In 1975, Ed and Bev started Boehmer’s Janitor Service, serving Osage and surrounding communities until their retirement. They worked side-by-side, never being apart.

They spent several years enjoying the Texas sun -— visiting Grandma Ruth part-time — until becoming full-time winter Texans in Paradise Park in McAllen.

Ed was known for his love of life, family and friends. Always a jokester — dressing up as a bag lady, jumping out to scare you and always willing to dress up for skits at Paradise Park.

Ed had a very strong faith and was a true servant of God, a parishioner at Sacred Heart (Osage) and Our Lady of Sorrow (McAllen). No one was a stranger, as he was a true friend to all and we were all blessed to know him.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 66 years, Beverly; daughter, Sandy (Rod) Harang of Mapleton, Minnesota, children Nicole and Sabrina; daughter-in-law, Laurie Boehmer (Bruce) of Osage, children Vanessa, Cassondra, Emma; son, Ken (Kathy) Boehmer of Osage, children, Natasha and Bronson; daughter, Donna (Mike) Kuennen, Fort Atkinson, children, Madalyn, Micaela, Mara and Max; daughter, Mary (Carl) Bethke of Osage, children Matthew and Erin; son, Jim (Angie) Boehmer of Lake Mills, children, Lincoln, Grant and Cael; 19 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Dick, Duane and Tim; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; mother and father in-law, Roy and Minnie Randall; three brothers, LaVerne, Jerry and Leonard; son, Merle; and grandson, Jason Anderson.