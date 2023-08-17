Betty Patricia Steffen, 90

Betty Patricia Steffen, age 90 of Ames, passed away at her home at Northridge Village on August 6, 2023.

Betty was born Dec. 31, 1932, in Chicago, to Peter and Mary (Banko) Rattay. She graduated from Immaculata High School, attended Mundelein College, and worked as an executive secretary at several Chicago companies, including Pullman Standard, Quaker Oats, and Kaiser Aluminum.

In 1966, she married Vince Steffen and moved to New Hampton.

She worked as her husband’s legislative secretary and became active in politics, serving on the Iowa Democratic Party State Central Committee. She was later appointed by Gov. Vilsack to the District Judicial Nominating Commission. During her years in New Hampton, she volunteered for numerous political campaigns and served on Sen. John Kerry’s 2004 Iowa Leadership Team.

Following Vince’s passing in 1994, she was president of Harvestall Industries and Pallet Industries of New Hampton. She also was active in various roles at St. Joseph’s Parish and volunteered with the New Hampton School District.

In 2004, she moved to Ames, where she enjoyed taking classes at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) through Iowa State University and volunteered at St. Cecilia’s Parish.

Betty loved the arts and was a quick wit. Most of all, she was devoted to her family. She had two sons, Mark (Karen Neff) of Ames, and Peter (Kathleen Mohan) of Chicago. She is survived by them; two grandchildren, Conor and Hugh; and two sisters-in-law, Patricia Rattay of Phoenix, and Margaret Steffen of Dunkerton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Vince, her sister, Joan Rattay, brother, Peter Rattay, and thirteen brothers and sisters-in-law.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at St. Cecilia’s Parish, 2900 Hoover Ave. in Ames, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m.

Internment will be at St. Adalbert’s Cemetery in Niles, Illinois, at a later date.

The family suggests that memorials may be made in Betty’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.StevensMemorialChapel.com for the Steffen family. Memorials or cards in Betty’s memory may be sent to Stevens Memorial Chapel at 607 28th St., Ames, Iowa 50010, in care of the Steffen Family.