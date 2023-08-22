Mary Ann Ott, 79 of Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Ann was born January 16, 1944 to Ben and Lorraine (Dvorak) Busta in New Hampton.

She was united in marriage to Jean Joseph Ott on Oct. 19, 1963, in Little Turkey.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband Jean; three children, Jeff Ott, Des Moines, Missy Miller, Waterloo, and Tracey (Paula) Ott, Bandera, Texas; grandchildren, Caroline Ott, Brinley Miller and Max Miller, Brennan (Emily) Ott, Miranda Ott and Wade Schmitt; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Alice (Bob) Kuennen; and two brothers, Jim (Rita) Busta and Steve (Sue) Busta.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, John and Margaret Ott; and son-in-law, Kameron Miller.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.