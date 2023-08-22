Larry Dennis Flattum, 81

Larry Dennis Flattum, age 81 of New Hampton, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

Born in Minnesota on Sept. 25, 1941 to Lawrence & Erna (Winjum), Larry lived a life marked by service, warmth and a deep love for his family and friends.

Larry was a proud graduate of Mabel-Canton High School, where he was known for his friendly demeanor and engaging personality. His education set the foundation for his future endeavors, which were characterized by hard work, dedication, and a strong sense of responsibility.

He met his future wife Carla at the ballroom in Decorah. They were later married in New Hampton on Nov. 19, 1966.

In his early years, Larry served his country with distinction as a Vietnam veteran in the U.S. Army. His courage, resilience and commitment to service were values that he carried with him throughout his life.

After his military service, Larry embarked on a career at Sara Lee in New Hampton, where his work ethic and team spirit were highly valued.

Larry also spent several years as a truck driver for Ihle and Caledonia Haulers. His love for the open road and the camaraderie of his fellow drivers made this a fulfilling chapter in his life. He was known for his reliability, his friendly banter, and his willingness to lend a helping hand whenever it was needed.

Larry was a man of many interests. He loved camping and fishing, finding peace and contentment in nature’s beauty. A voracious reader, he could often be found with a book in his hands, immersed in stories of adventure, history or mystery.

But perhaps his greatest joy came from simply talking and spending time with others. Larry was a real people person, always ready with a smile, a kind word or a listening ear.

His love for his family was paramount. He was a loving father to his son Darin Flattum and his daughter Dori Siglin, always encouraging them, supporting them and taking great pride in their accomplishments. Larry was also a doting grandfather, cherishing the time he spent with his grandchildren. His love for them was evident in the stories he would tell, the lessons he would teach, and the laughter they shared.

Larry was truly a loving, friendly, and selfless individual. His outgoing personality and his genuine interest in others made him a beloved figure in his community. He had a talent for making people feel special, valued, and heard. His generous spirit and his infectious laughter will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

As we remember Larry, we celebrate a life well-lived. We remember a man who served his country with honor, worked hard to provide for his family, and brought joy and laughter to everyone he met. We remember his love for his family, his passion for his interests, and his enduring friendship. Larry’s legacy of love, kindness, and service will continue to inspire all who knew him.

Larry is survived by his son, Darin Flattum of New Hampton; daughter, Dori Siglin of Mason City; sister, Sonja (Terry) Rapaich of Onalaska, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Jake (Brooke) Flattum, Will Siglin, Ben Siglin, Jack Siglin, Brenna Flattum, and Lane Flattum; and great-grandchildren, Liam Flattum and Hazel Flattum.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Erna (Winjum) Flattum, and his wife, Carla Flattum.