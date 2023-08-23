Patricia “Patti” (Rochford) Knowlton, age 66 of Ionia, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at her home.

Patti was born in New Hampton, on Feb. 12, 1957. Patti was one of seven children born to Merle and Bernice (Finnegan) Rochford.

Patti graduated from New Hampton High School in 1975. In high school, she was active in all athletics and excelled in academics. She found true enjoyment in softball, and she later continued playing slow pitch softball after graduation.

After high school, Patti entered the workforce while continuing to pursue her education at North Iowa Area Community College. Patti received her associates degree in business from NIACC. She maintained a 4.0 G.P.A. while continuing to work multiple jobs.

Patti’s employment started the following Monday after she completed high school and ended with TriMark Corporation in New Hampton. Patti was employed with TriMark from May 20, 1975, until she retired on Dec. 5, 2011. During her 36 years with the company, she began as an office assistant in 1975 and served all departments in the office. In 1980, during the ownership of Owatonna Tool and SPX, Patti was in charge of HR and payroll. In 1989, TriMark became employee owned. Patti was instrumental in this process. At that time she became the president of human resources and a trustee of the ESOP. In 1996, Patti was named the general nanager by Duane Nelson. In 1999, Patti became the senior vice-president general manager until her time of retirement in 2011. One of Patti’s true passions in life was the people TriMark employed, all of whom she considered family.

In Patti’s younger years she was no stranger to mischief. Whether she was an accomplice or the mastermind behind the shenanigans with her siblings, or being caught smoking on the playground by the school nuns, Patti was always up to or in to something if it sounded like a fun time.

Some of the fondest memories include doing chores outside on the family farm, breaking her dad’s cattle to ride, riding her palomino paints Lady and Colonel, being caught sneaking into the house way too late and having to shovel corn at the brink of dawn, driving her burgundy “T-Bird” and dropping the clutch in her black Camaro. Patti took one big trip while she was a child and that was when she first found her love of traveling by going on her first train and airplane ride.

Patti was a very loyal and loving family woman. She had four children — Justin Jay Elliott, Renee Michael (Knowlton) Knapp, Abbey Lee (Knowlton) Ferch, and Cari Lynn (Knowlton) Laube. Her children were her pride and joy. She was so proud of everything they accomplished. Patti was always on the sidelines of the court or in the stands at the arena.

Patti had a profound love for horses that began at an early age which then carried on to her daughters while showing and riding horses all over the United States. Patti was often heard saying, “Her horses were her legs when hers no longer would work for her.” The show horse extravaganza, otherwise known as “Rolling Pasture Horse Ranch” began at the Belle Plaine Western Exchange where Patti made her first show horse purchase of Zippos Mustang Sally. From the sale ring to multiple World and Congress Championships, Patti and the girls were known for being a force to be reckoned with.

Patti was blessed with six grandchildren — Annala, Cherish, Gabe, Colten, Granger and Collins. In recent years, Patti loved supporting them in various ways, whether it was attending sporting events, going to plays and speeches, giving rides to the “littles” on her scooters, and watching the grandkids develop their love for horses and other various farmanimals. Patti’s farm was known as the funny farm or the home of the Chickasaw Chubbies. She loved her farm and was often outside doing tasks up until the very end when she was called home to the Lord.

Patti is survived by her son, Justin Elliott; daughters, Renee Knapp, Abbey (Austin) Ferch, and Cari (Mason) Laube; siblings, Charles (Connie) Rochford, Sharon Trewin, Michael (Sandy) Rochford, Roxann (Karl) Podratz and Rocky (Peg) Rochford; sister-in-law, Jean Rochford; and a vast extended family that spans the globe; and grandchildren, Annala Elliott (18), Cherish Elliott-Larson (17), Gabe Elliott-Larson (15), Colten Laube (8), Granger Knapp (7) and Collins Laube (3).

Patti is preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Berniece (Finnegan) Rochford; brother, Jerry Rochford; grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles.

