John M. Kout, 67

John M. Kout, age 67 of Independence, died suddenly of an apparent heart attack on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Visitation was from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at White Funeral Home, Independence, where there was a Celebration of Life funeral service at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Erica MacCreaigh officiating.

Burial will take place at a later date.

John Mathias Kout was born March 20, 1956, in New Hampton, the son of John Peter Kout and Helen Theresa (Balik) Kout.

He was raised in Lawler and graduated from Turkey Valley High School with the Class of 1975.

At a young age, John began working with his mother and father in their family business, Kout Construction. He learned all that it took to build houses – from the planning and drawing stage, all the way to the final nail to be hammered.

On April 28, 1979, John was united in marriage to Carol Ann Polansky, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Spillville. The couple made their home in the Lawler area where John continued to build houses with his dad.

John eventually bought the family business and ran it for about 10 years before he began working for Calmer Manufacturing in Calmer.

John was a tinkerer. He loved taking things apart and putting them back together. He enjoyed paintball too, and for several years played in tournaments and was hired to travel to tournaments and fix guns and equipment from some of the top manufacturers.

To be closer to their daughter and grandchildren, John and Carol moved to Independence, and he enjoyed working at the Cabinet Shop for Dave Harms.

John loved being around his grandchildren, spending time riding the ATV, cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes, and simply just being together with his friends and family. He will be missed.

John is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol Kout of Independence; one daughter, Alicia (Don) Imbouathong of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Kaia and Greyson; and two sisters, Mary (Melvin) Kruse of Lawler, and Margret (George) Nolte of Nicholasville, Kentucky.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister and her husband, Joann (Darold) Mahlestedt; and one nephew, Mark Kruse.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be given to organizations important to John in his honor.

