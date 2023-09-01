Janice “Jan” Schmidt Longmuir, age 76 of Byron, Minnesota, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at her home after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

Jan was born June 26, 1947 in Oelwein, to Alfred and Margaret (Lauck) Schmidt where she grew up on the family farm with her siblings Duane and Dorothy.

Eventually, she was in the first graduating class of Starmont High School in 1965.

On Aug. 5, 1967 she married her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Longmuir. They lived the first 2 1/2 years of marriage in Okinawa, Japan, while Bob was serving in the Army Security Agency. After returning to the United States, they continued their college educations at the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls. Jan graduated in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in Library science.

Jan and Bob began their education careers in Clarksville, where she was a school librarian and he was a business education teacher.

In 1977, they welcomed their son Scott into the family and in 1979 they welcomed Jennifer into the family. Jan was a stay-at-home mom to her children during their younger years but then in 1990 returned to her librarian work once they were older.

She worked in several communities, including New Hampton, Fredericksburg, and the Sumner-Fredericksburg school districts until she retired in 2010.

Through the years, Bob, her children, and grandchildren were truly the most important parts of her life and were greatly cherished. She loved attending school and community events with Bob, her children’s and grandchildren’s school and sporting events, and trips with her family.

She was active in the churches in the communities where they lived and maintained great friendships through the years in those communities.

She moved to Byron, Minnesota, in 2019 and became an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Byron and also did volunteer work with the Alzheimer’s Association and Rochester Hope Lodge.

Jan is survived by her son, Scott and his wife Liz of Zionsville, Indiana; her daughter, Jennifer O’Donnell of Byron, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Sierra, Taylor, Carson, Caden, Sydney; one great grandson Kohen; sister, Dorothy (Al) Nus of Flat Rock, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Ron (Rosemary) Longmuir of Manchester; sister-in-law, Mila (Kim) Smith of Shell Rock; and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband. Robert (Bob) Longmuir; mother, Margaret; father, Alfred; and brother. Duane.

Please direct memorials to the Longmuir family which will be donated to Rochester Hope Lodge, American Cancer Society and adoption agencies.

The family kindly requests no lily floral arrangements due to allergies.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Byron, Minnesota, with a luncheon to follow.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. in Taylorsville Cemetery in Arlington.