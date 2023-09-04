Gary Bast, 63

Gary Bast, age 63 of New Hampton, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

Gary Alan Bast, born in Waverly, on Feb. 17, 1960, passed away at his home on Aug. 31, 2023. A devoted husband, father, son, and brother, Gary’s life was marked by his intelligence, generosity, and thoughtfulness.

Gary’s educational journey began at New Hampton High School, where he graduated in 1979. He furthered his education at NICC in Calmar, earning an ag mechanics degree.

His love for machinery and fixing things began when he started working at Leichtman Industrial Hardware while still in high school. This passion carried him throughout his career, with time spent at TriMark, Nestle, Sparboe and Featherlite, where his hard work ethic and elite skill set of working with machinery were highly valued. In 2003, Gary and his family purchased Leichtman Industrial Hardware, running the business together for several years.

On April 30, 1988, Gary married Shelly Lampson at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Hampton. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Blake and Adam. The family was central to Gary’s life, and he cherished the time spent with them. He found joy in going fishing, tubing and camping with his family at their camper in Clermont.

Gary’s interests did not stop at work. Most of the time, he could be found with a wrench in his hand, always ready to lend a hand to a friend or family member in need. His selflessness was a testament to his character.

His dogs on the acreage were special to him and were treated like royalty. He took immense pride in the acreage that the family started from nothing, adding a home and many buildings over the course of his lifetime.

Gary’s life was characterized by his love for his family, his passion for machinery, and his generosity. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, whether it was fixing a piece of machinery or assisting a friend in need. His intelligence and thoughtfulness were widely recognized by those who knew him. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

In the words of his family, “Gary was a man of few words, but when he spoke, it was with kindness and thoughtfulness. He had a quick wit and a ready smile. His generosity knew no bounds, and he was always there when you needed him. His intelligence was matched only by his love for his family and his passion for his work. He was a true friend, a loving husband, and a devoted father. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on in the lives of those he touched.”

Gary is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shelly Bast of New Hampton; two sons, Blake Bast of New Hampton and Adam Bast of Alta Vista; his mother, Laura Henkle of New Hampton; two brothers, Tracy Bast of New Hampton, and Brent Bast of Mt. Pleasant; and one sister, Cherry (Gary) Richter of New Hampton.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Bast, and his grandparents.