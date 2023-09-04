Ashley Dockendorf, 33

Ashley Dockendorf, age 33 of Elma, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at her home.

Ashley Lee Dockendorf, a beacon of love, generosity and selflessness, passed away on Aug. 24, 2023, in Elma. Born on Feb. 22, 1990, in New Hampton, she was the daughter of Charles and Julie (Pitz) Dockendorf, Ashley’s life was marked by her unwavering devotion to her family and her role as a doting mother.

Ashley’s early education began in Elma, and she later graduated from Cresco High School in 2008. She took her strong work ethic into the professional world, contributing to various local companies, including TriMark, Reicks View Farms and the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Ashley’s children were the center of her universe. She devoted her time to their activities, loving and caring for them with all her heart. She often took them for walks, cherishing the simple joys of motherhood. Ashley was also a magician in the kitchen, her love for her family evident in her skilled cooking and baking.

Notably, fall was her favorite time of the year, and with it came Halloween, her favorite holiday. She was renowned for her creativity and dedication to crafting amazing costumes each year, never afraid to go the extra mile for an unforgettable costume.

Beyond her family and holiday festivities, Ashley had a passion for maintaining a clean and tidy home. The satisfaction of seeing the end result was a driving factor in her love for cleaning. She was also a seasoned shopper, known for her knack for finding great deals. She took pride in her appearance, regularly getting her nails done as a form of self-care.

Ashley’s life was one marked by love, selflessness, and generosity. She brought joy and warmth to all those around her, and her memory will continue to inspire and uplift all those who had the privilege of knowing her. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of her children, family, and friends, a testament to a life well lived.

Ashley is survived by her beloved children, Rylan, Sophia, Charlee, Oakley, and Gael Dockendorf, all of Elma. She also leaves behind her significant other, Charley Perez of Postville; her parents, Charles and Julie Dockendorf of Elma; and her siblings, Michelle Moody of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Nick (Nicole) Dockendorf and Nate (Michele) Dockendorf, both of Elma; and her nieces and nephews, Tanner, Faith, and Blain Moody and Liam Dockendorf.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Yvonne Pitz; paternal grandmother, Lenora Dockendorf; paternal grandfather, Raymond Dockendorf; and uncle, Michael Pitz.