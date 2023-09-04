Karl Edward Haugen, 81

Karl Edward Haugen, age 81, died at his home in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, of cancer.

He was born in Cresco on Jan. 20, 1942, the son of Theodore and Marie (Anderson) Haugen.

He attended country school until moving to Waterloo where he went to Roosevelt Elementary, Logan Junior High, and graduated from East High School in 1960.

Karl served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970 and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He went on to earn a degree in civil engineering, graduating from Hawkeye Institute of Technology in 1986.

Karl worked for Robinson Engineering before his retirement. Following retirement, Karl worked part-time at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. He loved the Hawkeyes and Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed playing golf.

Karl is survived by his sister, Nancy Jackson of La Porte City; special friend, Charlotte Thomas of Cedar Falls; 19 nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Haugen, Bernie Lahr and Joyce Haugen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Daniel Haugen at birth, Wallace Haugen in infancy, John (Cyrilla) Haugen, Willis Haugen, and Davis Haugen; sisters, Leone (Orville) Roberson and Joanne (Joe) Sheehy; nephew, Bruce Sheehy; niece, Judy (Jackson) Lind; and brother-in-law, Robert Jackson.

Karl’s funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Graveside services will be held at Saude Lutheran Cemetery with military honors rendered by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 279.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church.

