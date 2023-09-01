Darlene Ada Heins, 93
Darlene Ada Heins, age 93 of New Hampton, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Cresco Accura Care Center.
Private family visitation and services will be held at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with Pastor Kevin Frey presiding.
Survivors include children, Wayne (Mary) Olson, Larry and Wanda (Olson) Knock, Michael (Diane) Olson, Mark (Mary) Olson and Scott (Helen) Olson; grandchildren, Michele (Knock) Farrell, David Knock, Hollie (Wil) Garner, James Olson and Spencer Teisinger; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Joseph in infancy; her ex-husband; one sister; and three brothers.